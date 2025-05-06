Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips - May 6 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of two 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be Game 2 of the second-round series between the two Eastern Conference teams, with Indiana winning Game 1.

The two teams have met 16 times in the postseason with the Cavaliers holding a 9-7 lead. They have also faced off in 215 regular-season games with the Pacers holding a 111-104 lead.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Game 2 details and odds

The Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 6, at Rocket Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pacers (+325) vs. Cavaliers (-425)

Spread: Pacers (+9) vs. Cavaliers (-9)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o229.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u229.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Pacers took the early advantage in the series by winning Game 1 on the road. While the Cavs tried to fight back, Indiana controlled the game for most of the time and marched to a 121-112 win on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton led the team with 22 points and 13 assists, while Andrew Nembhard had 23 points.

The Cavs were led by Donovan Mitchell’s 33 points, while Evan Mobley had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ty Jerome came off the bench for 21 points and eight assists.

The simple reason for which Indy won was because it got contributions from most of its players. Cleveland relied too heavily on Mitchell and Jerome, as the two combined for 50 of the team’s 98 shot attempts. The duo combined for just 21-of-50 shooting, which is simply not great enough to win playoff games.

The Cavs were without Darius Garland because of a toe injury. He is questionable for Game 2 as well. Things could get worse for Cleveland on Tuesday as Evan Mobley (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (thumb) are questionable as well.

The Pacers could look to get greedy and steal another game on the road to make this a short series.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting props

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 18.5. He crossed that mark in two straight games and should be able to do so on Tuesday as well.

Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 28.5. With the amount of injuries on his team, Mitchell has no option but to be aggressive while looking for his shot. Thus, this seems like a safe place to bet the over.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Cavaliers to bounce back in Game 2. However, based on the injury report, we expect Indy to get another win on the road. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total surpassing the 229.5-point mark.

