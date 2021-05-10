Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Match Preview - May 10th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers will lock horns on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in an enticing NBA Eastern Conference matchup.

Playoff hopefuls Indiana Pacers will be looking to maintain their three-game advantage over the 11th seeded Chicago Bulls with a win. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are out of the post-season reckoning, will be eager to win the last few games of the season and sign off on a positive note.

Match Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, May 10th, 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, May 11th, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have struggled heavily recently, winning just two of their last seven games. Their defense has been highly questionable as they have conceded close to 125 points per contest during that stretch.

The Indiana Pacers head into this contest on the back of a 132-133 OT loss to their potential play-in tournament opposition, the Washington Wizards. The Pacers did well until the first three quarters and were leading by 101-92. But they allowed the Wizards a late comeback in the game and were outscored 23-32 in the fourth, subsequently giving their opponents the momentum to seal the win in overtime.

Domantas Sabonis notched up his eighth triple-double of the season, tallying 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert almost got his triple-double as well, scoring 35 points, dishing out eight assists, and claiming 14 rebounds on the night.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers in action

Domantas Sabonis has been in sensational form for the struggling Indiana Pacers this campaign. His last ten games, in particular, have seen him turn into a beast. The two-time All-Star averaged 27 points, 10.6 assists, 14.4 rebounds, and two steals per contest during that stretch.

His form and impact at both ends of the floor make him the ideal key player for the Indiana Pacers and to make sure they don't slip up against an underwhelming team like the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Caris LeVert l Shooting Guard - Edmond Sumner l Small Forward - Oshae Brissett Power Forward - Doug McDermott l Center - Domantas Sabonis.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't had the best of campaigns and have continued to struggle lately as well. The 2016 NBA Champions are on a ten-game losing streak heading into this contest, failing to be consistent at both ends of the floor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were routed by the Dallas Mavericks in their last game, losing 97-124. The Cavaliers converted just 38.4% field goal attempts, including 35.5% from long-range, and were also poor from the free-throw line, converting 64,1% of their shots from there. They failed to play well as a unit, tallying just 18 team assists throughout the game.

Collin Sexton led the scorers with 24 points, while the rest of his teammates struggled to convert shots as the Mavericks steamrolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton will need to produce a solid game at both ends of the floor. He will be up against Caris LeVert, who has been in terrific form for the Indiana Pacers. Limiting LeVert would take the Cleveland Cavaliers a long way and could even help them win this game.

Sexton has been in scintillating form for the Cavaliers throughout the campaign and could make a difference if his teammates step up during the game.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro l Small Forward - Dean Wade Power Forward - Kevin Love l Center - Jarrett Allen.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Prediction

The Indiana Pacers will be the favorites to win this tie, owing to the Cleveland Cavaliers' disappointing form. The Pacers have been highly efficient as an offensive unit, and considering the Cavaliers' woes in that area, they could capitalize on it to claim the win.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Cavaliers game?

Local coverage of the game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be provided by Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Indiana. International viewers can stream the game online on NBA League Pass.

