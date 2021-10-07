Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - October 8th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to host the Indiana Pacers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena for an NBA 2021-22 preseason game on Friday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a hard-fought 99-96 win against the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers started their preseason campaign with a 125-104 loss against the New York Knicks.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, October 8th; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 9th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers ended their 2020-21 NBA campaign with an underwhelming 34-38 (0.472) win-loss record. During their first preseason bout against the New York Knicks this year, rookie Chris Duarte started his NBA career with an impressive tally of 15 points and five assists.

Justin Holiday, Myles Turner and TJ McConnell finished with double-digit numbers apiece. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis chipped in with six points, eight boards and one block in 20 minutes of on-court action.

TJ Warren and Caris LeVert are expected to miss this game due to a fractured left foot and sore lower back, respectively.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis is already a two-time All-Star.

After registering a career-best scoring year last season, averaging 20.3 ppg, 12 rpg and 6.7 apg, Domantas Sabonis is set for another All-Star campaign this year. The 24-year-old power forward moved well in the first preseason game, meshing well with talented rookie Duarte.

The Indiana Pacers could be worthy contenders this season if Sabonis takes the next big leap. That is quite likely, as his surging numbers in the last few years have helped him earn back-to-back All-Star berths.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon; G - Jeremy Lamb; F - Domantas Sabonis; F - Justin Holiday; C - Myles Turner.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Due to their dismal league standing last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to draft Evan Mobley as the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

The Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from a loss to beat the Atlanta Hawks for their first preseason win. Colin Sexton and Darius Garland both scored in double digits, while Kevin Love came off the bench for seven points and six boards.

The Cavaliers need to work on their weak-side defense and explore more scoring options in player rotations if they plan to have a breakout campaign.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Mobley was picked 3rd overall in the 2021 Draft.

In their most recent preseason win against the Atlanta Hawks, Evan Mobley recorded eight points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in just 30 minutes of game time.

With his impressive performances, especially in defense, in the first two preseason games, Evan Mobley has earned praise from Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J Bickerstaff. Mobley is regarded as the most versatile defender in the entire draft class. He is a great blend of size and athleticism, along with his instincts and switchability.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland; G - Colin Sexton; F - Isaac Okoro; F - Evan Mobley; C - Jarrett Allen.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers host a plethora of exciting young talent, the Indiana Pacers have a more balanced starting lineup. Expect to see a defensive show from Evan Mobley, but the Pacers could overpower the court with well-rounded offense, eventually leaving Cleveland with a comfortable preseason win.

The NBA preseason game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be televised locally on Bally Sports Ohio. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

