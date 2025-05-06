Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (May 6) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, East semis

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals at Rocket Arena. The Indianapolis team earned a shock win against the number one seed in Game 1, defeating them by a score of 121-112.

Ad

The Pacers entered the semi-finals after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in five games during the first round and gave the Cavaliers a tough time on Sunday. Andrew Nembhard's 23-point cameo was enough to down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, neutralizing Donovan Mitchell's 33-point performance.

On the other hand, the Ohio franchise swept the Miami Heat in the first round and entered the semi-finals high in confidence. However, the Pacers were able to do the unthinkable and defeated the Cavs by a 9-point margin, handing them their first defeat in the playoffs this term. Both teams put on an offensive display in Game 1 and will hope to find some defensive stability before their meeting in the second game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During their first fixture, the Pacers started the game strongly and held a six-point lead going into half-time. The Cavaliers were able to bring that lead down to two points in the third quarter. However, a strong 29-point performance in the final quarter earned the Pacers a stunning victory and they now hope to extend the series lead to 2-0 tonight. The Pacers were also the better team collectively, with every starter scoring in double digits in Game 1.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for May 6

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers will once again enter their fixture against the Cavaliers with one player missing from the roster. Isaiah Jackson, who suffered an ACL injury during the regular season, will miss out on this tie while the rest of the team will be fit to face the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Ad

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be without three important players during Game 2. Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley are all listed as questionable for the tie against the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 6

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts

The Indiana Pacers will likely have the following players start the match: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Ad

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner T.J. McConnell Bennedict Mathurin Jarace Walker Obi Toppin Thomas Bryant Ben Sheppard Johnny Furphy James Johnson Tony Bradley

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth charts

With the new injuries sustained by the Cavs, their expected starting five should include: Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade, and Jarrett Allen.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ty Jerome Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Dean Wade Jarrett Allen Craig Porter Jr. Sam Merrill Javonte Green Chuma Okeke Tristan Thompson Emoni Bates Isaac Okoro







× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.