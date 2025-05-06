Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (May 6) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, East semis

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals at Rocket Arena. The Indianapolis team earned a shock win against the number one seed in Game 1, defeating them by a score of 121-112.
The Pacers entered the semi-finals after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in five games during the first round and gave the Cavaliers a tough time on Sunday. Andrew Nembhard's 23-point cameo was enough to down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, neutralizing Donovan Mitchell's 33-point performance.
On the other hand, the Ohio franchise swept the Miami Heat in the first round and entered the semi-finals high in confidence. However, the Pacers were able to do the unthinkable and defeated the Cavs by a 9-point margin, handing them their first defeat in the playoffs this term. Both teams put on an offensive display in Game 1 and will hope to find some defensive stability before their meeting in the second game.
During their first fixture, the Pacers started the game strongly and held a six-point lead going into half-time. The Cavaliers were able to bring that lead down to two points in the third quarter. However, a strong 29-point performance in the final quarter earned the Pacers a stunning victory and they now hope to extend the series lead to 2-0 tonight. The Pacers were also the better team collectively, with every starter scoring in double digits in Game 1.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for May 6
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will once again enter their fixture against the Cavaliers with one player missing from the roster. Isaiah Jackson, who suffered an ACL injury during the regular season, will miss out on this tie while the rest of the team will be fit to face the Cavaliers.
Cleveland Cavaliers injury report
On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be without three important players during Game 2. Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley are all listed as questionable for the tie against the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 6
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts
The Indiana Pacers will likely have the following players start the match: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.
Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth charts
With the new injuries sustained by the Cavs, their expected starting five should include: Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade, and Jarrett Allen.
Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.