Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report for March 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. This game serves as a rematch and the final meeting of their season series following the Pacers' 133-111 victory at home on Feb. 25.

The Pacers, with a record of 34-28 and currently holding the eighth position in the East, are coming off a 117-105 loss on the road to the San Antonio Spurs this past Sunday. This defeat marks their second consecutive loss and their third in their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have a record of 34-27 and are positioned eighth in the Western Conference. They suffered a 120-116 loss in their previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid, at home on Sunday. The Mavericks are similarly experiencing a tough stretch, coming off back-to-back losses and having lost three of their past four games.

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks injury report

Indiana Pacers injury report for March 5

The Pacers have listed three players on their injury report: SG Ben Sheppard (illness) and SF Aaron Nesmith (left quad) are questionable, while SF Doug McDermott (calf) is out.

What happened to Aaron Nesmith?

Nesmith is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a left quad bruise.

Since returning from an ankle sprain, Nesmith has totaled 13 points, four rebounds, and five assists over 49 minutes in two games. His potential absence could pose a challenge for a Pacers team that has lost three of its last four games.

The injury occurred during a game against the Toronto Raptors. In the third quarter of a Pacers victory, Nesmith attempted a dunk between Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley. His leg twisted awkwardly as he tried to land, leading to the injury.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 5

The Mavericks have listed three players on their injury report: PG Luka Doncic (ankle), SF Derrick Jones Jr. (shoulder) and PF Maxi Kleber (left knee) are questionable.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Throughout the season, Luka Doncic has contended with ankle issues, including a right ankle sprain he navigated leading into the NBA All-Star break. Despite experiencing discomfort after a play and struggling to get up from the floor during the game against the Sixers, he persevered and completed the matchup.

Per reports, Doncic reaggravated his ankle injury in his standout performance where he notched 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks will be aired locally on the Bally Sports network: SW-DAL for home and Indiana for away coverage, respectively. The tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center.

It will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.