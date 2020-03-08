Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th March 2020

Memphis Grizzlies v Dallas Mavericks

Match details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Sunday, 8 March 2020 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Last game results

Indiana Pacers (38-25): 108-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls (Friday, 6 March 2020)

Dallas Mavericks (39-25): 121-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies (Friday, 6 March 2020)

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers are fifth in the NBA's Eastern Conference and are now on a hot streak down the stretch of the season from finishing in the top four of the NBA's East. However, slowing their progress are injuries to Doug McDermott, T.J. Warren, and Malcolm Brogdon. Jeremy Lamb suffered a season-ending injury with a torn left ACL.

With a record of 38-25, Indiana knocked off Chicago in a close game 108-102. Indiana did hold Chicago to 41 percent shooting but gave up 17 offensive rebounds and committed 21 turnovers, helping Chicago keep pace during the game. The Pacers' Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds in helping to secure the win.

Key Player: Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls

With several of his team-mates nursing injuries, Domantas Sabonis is expected to pick up the baton for Indiana and play a starring role. The Pacers' second-leading scorer came up with a double-double on Friday night with 24 points and 12 rebounds on an efficient 10/14 shooting.

However, with the added pressure of being the go-to player with all the injuries, Sabonis did commit seven turnovers in the victory over the Chicago Bulls. For this season, Sabonis is averaging 18.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Pacers predicted lineup

Victor Oladipo, Aaron Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Brian Bowen

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to return to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Mavericks hold the seventh seed in the West, just five games behind Oklahoma City Thunder in sixth, and 1.5 games behind the Houston Rockets in fifth.

The Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-96 on Friday night. They forced the Grizzlies to commit 19 turnovers and also secured 13 offensive rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds while Luka Doncic scored 21 in the victory.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks can thank a mid-season deal last year that added Kristaps Porzingis to their roster and aided their surge back to the playoffs for this season. However, that deal might never have been made if it were not for the scoring exploits of then-rookie Luka Doncic.

Now a sophomore in the NBA, Doncic is averaging 28.4 points per game and should be in the discussion for league MVP. On Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, he was shooting 7/20 and scored 21 points in the Mavericks' victory.

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup

Delon Wright., Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Klieber, Courtney Lee

Pacers vs Mavericks match prediction

The Indiana Pacers' depth is being tested as they have several players nursing nagging injuries even as they are trying to reintegrate Victor Oladipo back into the lineup.

The Pacers are 17-15 this season playing on the road and are 3-1 amid a five-game road trip.

Domantas Sabonis, who is taking on a bigger role offensively with all the injuries, needs to do a better job of taking care of the basketball as he had seven turnovers against Chicago.

The Mavericks' depth is also being tested with five players injured at the moment.

The Mavericks come into this game 7-3 in their last 10 games and on a two-game winning streak. The Mavericks are just 18-14 when playing at home.

Both teams' rosters are depleted by injury but the Mavericks seem to be a deeper team and have been playing good basketball for a while. The Mavericks should win this contest at home.

Where to watch Pacers vs Mavericks

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports-Indiana and Fox Sports-South West.