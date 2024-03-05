Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

The Indiana Pacers visit the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second and the final game of their season series, with the Pacers winning the first 133-111 on Feb. 25. The game is part of the NBA's nine-game slate.

The Pacers, 34-28, are eighth in the East and coming off a 117-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton struggled, registering 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists on 4-of-16 shooting, including 0-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, 34-27, are eighth in the West, dropping their previous game 120-116 to the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers at home on Sunday. Luka Doncic secured a triple-double with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on 14-of-27 shooting, including 4-of-10 from the 3-point line, in the loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks will be aired locally on Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports Indiana for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial.

Spread: Pacers +4.5 vs. Mavericks -4.5

Moneyline: Pacers +166 vs. Mavericks -190

Total over and under: Pacers O 245 vs. Mavericks U 246.5

Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks preview

In their last two games, the Indiana Pacers suffered defeats, falling 129-102 to the New Orleans Pelicans and 117-105 to the San Antonio Spurs.

During their Sunday matchup in San Antonio, where they were favored by 5.5 points, the Pacers shot 44.1% and hitting just 6-of-30 attempts from the 3-point line. T.J. McConnell led the team with 26 points and five assists, while Pascal Siakam contributed 21 points and eight rebounds.

Indiana holds the eighth spot in the East, trailing the sixth seed by 1.5 games. The Pacers are second in the league for adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 120.5 points per 100 possessions, but lag in 25th place for adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 119.3 points per 100 possessions.

In recent matchups, the Dallas Mavericks lost 138-110 to the Boston Celtics and 120-116 by the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Sunday, hosting the 76ers as 7.5-point favorites, the Mavericks turned the ball over 17 times and forced only nine turnovers. Kyrie Irving contributed 28 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The Mavericks occupy the eighth spot in the West, standing just one game back from the No. 6 spot. Offensively, they are tied for seventh in the league, scoring 118.3 points per 100 possessions. On the defensive end, they are tied for 22nd, allowing 117.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have struggled defensively throughout the season, while the Mavericks' defense has also been less than stellar. Given these factors, the upcoming matchup is expected to be closely contested and could swing in either direction.

Going for either team is tricky, but leaning towards the Pacers is justified. They decisively beat the Mavericks nine days ago, dominating the paint, outscoring Dallas 48-36 and shooting an impressive 55.9%.

Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton will start at PG, Andrew Nembhard at SG and Aaron Nesmith at SF. However, if he doesn't play due to a left quad bruise, Bennedict Mathurin will replace him, while Pascal Siakam starts at PF and Myler Turner at center.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, will likely start Luka Doncic at PG, Kyrie Irving at SG, Josh Green at SF, P.J. Washington at PF and Dereck Lively at center.

These starting lineups are provisional and may be adjusted based on the final status of players who are listed as questionable to participate in the game.

Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Luka Doncic has averaged 34.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.7 assists with 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks. His triple-double prop is set at +240, and he's relatively favored to reach the mark, given that Indiana's defense has struggled.

Kyrie Irving has averaged 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists with 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks. His prop for scoring the first basket is set at +550, suggesting that while there may be better chances for other players to score first, Irving's prospects remain attractive due to Indiana's weak perimeter defense.

Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, has averaged 20.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 11.3 assists with 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks. His steal prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Mavericks are expected to level their season series, with sportsbooks and betting lines favoring them to secure a home victory. They are favored with a -4.5 point spread and have odds of -189 on the moneyline.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are anticipated to surpass the over mark set at 246 points. Conversely, the Mavericks are favored to fall short of reaching a combined score of 246.5 points.