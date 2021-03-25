Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - March 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

It will be an out-of-conference clash in the NBA as the Indiana Pacers square off against the Dallas Mavericks for their second meeting of the 2020-21 season.

In their first clash of the campaign, Luka Doncic produced a triple-double, while his front-court partner Kristaps Porzingis tallied 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks surged past the Indiana Pacers for a 124-112 game-time decision. For the Indiana Pacers, it was the usual suspects, Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon, who combined for 51 points on the night.

The Indiana Pacers will enter this matchup with a 20-23 record, resting at 9th place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are surging ahead in the West thanks to a 23-19 record, ascending to the 7th spot ahead of this fixture.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, March 26th, 2021 8:30 PM ET. (Saturday 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers are within striking distance of the top eight teams in the East. Nate Bjorkgren's men have the fortitude to mount a comeback in the coming weeks and could potentially fight their way back into playoff reckoning.

The Indiana Pacers have struggled with player injuries this season but are slowly returning to full strength. Caris Levert is getting into his rhythm with each passing game and is coming off a brilliant 28-point outing in their win over the Detroit Pistons.

Caris LeVert scores 28 PTS and hits a DAGGER vs. the Pistons





There is a lot of basketball left to be played this season and the Indiana Pacers have a fair shot at turning things around before the playoffs commence. The team will rely on Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon to ensure they keep adding wins on a consistent basis leading up to the postseason.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis (left) of the Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis is the engine that powers the Indiana Pacers. He has fought hard to keep his side afloat during the toughest stretch of their campaign, with the team being severely depleted at times.

Sabonis is coming off another double-double outing in the win over the Detroit Pistons, producing 14 points and collecting 11 boards in 33 minutes from the floor. He will have the upper hand in their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, as he is clearly better than his rival counterparts on the wing.

In 43 games for the Indiana Pacers, Sabonis is averaging 20.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on an efficient 52.2% shooting from the field and 30.6% accuracy from the deep.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

Point Guard Malcolm Brogdon, Shooting Guard Caris LeVert, Small Forward Justin Holiday, Power Forward Domantas Sabonis, Center Myles Turner

Dallas Mavericks Preview

After a disappointing first half of the season, the Dallas Mavericks have hit their stride, winning seven of their last ten games to climb to the 7th place in the West with a 23-19 record.

The Dallas Mavericks will enter this contest with a two-game winning streak behind them. Rick Carlisle's men recorded an impressive rout of the Portland Trail Blazers before defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in their previous matchup.



The time is right for the Dallas Mavericks to surge ahead of the competition in the West. They have a favorable schedule ahead of them and should be able to capitalize against teams that are struggling to maintain .500 on the season.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis hold the key to their success. If the two Dallas stars can keep playing the game at an elite level, the team could easily end up with a higher seed for the postseason.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic continues to dazzle this season with an MVP caliber showing that has made him a fan favorite around the globe. In just his third year in the league, Luka has made a reputation for himself as one of the elite guards in the NBA.

He has been the driving force behind the Dallas Mavericks' success and will need to produce another stellar outing against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center on Friday night.

In 39 games for the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic is averaging 28.6 points on a 48.2% shooting display from the field. He is adding 8.3 rebounds and dishing 9.1 assists per game on top of his scoring abilities.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard Luka Doncic Shooting Guard Josh Richardson Small Forward Dorian Finney-Smith Power Forward Maxi Kleber Center Kristaps Porzingis

Pacers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have the pieces to give the Dallas Mavericks a run for their money and have been bolstered with Caris LeVert finding his groove. He could prove to be the difference-maker against Luka Doncic and crew.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have been trending upwards with the 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis making it rain in their recent stretch. KP is coming off an impressive 29-point outing and his recent form suggests he could help lead the Dallas Mavericks to their third straight win on Friday night.

The Dallas Mavericks are the heavy favorites to win this tie.

Where to watch Pacers vs Mavericks?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks will be telecast on Fox Sports Southwest (Dallas) and Fox Sports Indiana. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.