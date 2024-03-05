Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups and depth charts for Mar. 5 | 2023-24 season

The Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is set to happen on March 5 as part of the huge 11-game slate by the NBA to treat their fans. This is the second and last time both teams are to clash in the 2023-24 season with the Pacers winning the initial battle.

The Indiana Pacers are coming in from back-to-back losses and hoping it would not extend to a three-game losing streak. Their record is at 34-28 and have the 8th-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are on the same standing but in the NBA Western Conference. They also lost back-to-back games and carry an almost similar record of 34-27.

Injuries for Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks

Indiana Pacers injuries for Mar. 5

The Indiana Pacers have three players who are game-time decisions: Aaron Nesmith, Ben Sheppard and Doug McDermott. Nesmith was able to play last game and is said to be nursing a quadriceps injury. Ben Sheppard was down with an illness and Doug McDermott will test if his calf injury can hold up hours before the game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries for Mar. 5

For the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic has been marked a 'quesetionable' against the Pacers. He managed to start in the previous game and tallied a triple-double. He is likely to play and other players who will be also evaluated by the team doctors for the Pacers matchup are Maxi Kleber and Derrick Jones Jr.

Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks predicted lineups and depth chart

Indiana Pacers predicted lineups and depth chart for Mar. 5

Given that Aaron Nesmith could be sidelined the last minute, Bennedict Mathurin should be elevated to starter status. The Pacers lack depth on the wing given that all players marked as 'questionable' will be scratched.

Position 1st 2nd 3rd Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton TJ McConnell Isaiah Wong Shooting Guard Andrew Nembhard *Ben Sheppard Small Forward Benedict Mathurin *Aaron Nesmith *Doug McDermott Power Forward Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker Center Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson

*Questionable to play

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineups and depth chart for Mar. 5

If Luka Doncic should sit out, Tim Hardaway Jr. should squeeze in the starting five while Kyrie Irving should be assuming point guard duties. The front court of the Mavs has been solidified during the NBA trade deadline bringing PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford to add depth.

Position 1st 2nd 3rd Point Guard *Luka Doncic Dante Exum Brandon Williamss Shooting Guard Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy Small Forward Josh Gren Olivier-Maxence Prosper *Derrick Jones Jr. Power Forward PJ Washington Josh Green *Maxi Kleber Center Derrick Lively || Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

*Questionable to play

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks?

The Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks game will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on March 5. The tip-off starts at 8:30 p.m. and the live television broadcast can be seen through Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports Indiana. NBA League Pass subscription is the most popular choice for those who prefer to watch via online live stream.