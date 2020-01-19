Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Predictions - 19th January 2020

Match details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Sunday, 19 January 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, Colorado

Last game results

Indiana Pacers (27-15): 116-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves (Friday, 17 January 2020)

Denver Nuggets (29-12): 134-131 victory over the Golden State Warriors (Thursday, 16 January 2020)

Indiana Pacers Preview

If the NBA season were to end today, the Indiana Pacers would find themselves in the same position they were in last season - fifth overall in the Eastern Conference. They are 9.5 games behind the first-placed Milwaukee Bucks.

Friday night, the Pacers managed a two-point victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The victory was sparked by Indiana shooting over 56 percent for the game, 28 points from T.J. Warren, and balanced scoring from all 10 Pacers' players who saw court time.

Key Player: T.J. Warren

A first-round pick by the Phoenix Suns back in 2014, T.J. Warren is now in his sixth NBA season - and first with the Indiana Pacers. Warren leads the Pacers' scoring with 18.1 points per game and has played in all 42 games. He has been an efficient scorer too, connecting on 50.9 percent of his shots.

Pacers predicted lineup

Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, Domantus Sabonis, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets, like the Indiana Pacers, find themselves similarly positioned as they were last season. The Nuggets are second overall in a tough Western Conference with a 29-12 record. They are 17-5 when playing at home, 7-3 in their last 10 games, and on a three-game winning streak.

Thursday night, the Nuggets required a 40-point fourth quarter to force overtime against the Golden State Warriors. They then managed to outscore the Warriors 21-18 in the OT period to win 134-131.

Guard Will Barton scored 31 points and Malik Beasley scored 27 off of the bench to help secure the victory.

Key Player: Nikola Jokic

Seven-foot Serbian center Nikola Jokic is an all-round talent that the Denver Nuggets can rely upon. Jokic has produced 18 double-doubles this season, with his latest coming on Thursday against Golden State; he had 23 points and 12 rebounds in that game.

Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets in scoring this season with 19.2 points per game.

Nuggets predicted lineup

Will Barton, Monte Morris, Nikola Jokic, Jerami Grant, Torrey Craig

Pacers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have been without guard Victor Oladipo (who will continue to remain absent until at least 29 January), which makes their winning record very impressive.

The Pacers are just 10-10 on the road but have won four straight games. Each of those wins has been by four or fewer possessions, with an average margin of 6 points.

Meanwhile, despite injuries to Garry Harris, Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10 games. They have scored an average of 132 points in their last two games, but only manage 109.5 per game for 18th best in the NBA.

Both of these teams are playing well and while the Pacers are healthier, the Nuggets are a deep team and should win at home Sunday night.

Where to watch Pacers vs Nuggets?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports-Indiana and Altitude 2 Sports.