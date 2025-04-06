Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 6 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Indiana Pacers will hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The Pacers are rolling, having won three games in a row against the Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, and Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have surprisingly struggled and have lost three in a row against the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors. This poor stretch has seen Denver fall to fourth (47-31) in the West. They are being trailed by the Warriors, who are half a game behind in fifth (46-31).

The Nuggets will play the Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets to close their season. They can’t afford to drop a single game if they hope to finish in the top four.

On the other hand, the Pacers are pretty secure with the fourth seed in the East. They are being trailed by the Milwaukee Bucks in fifth, who are three games behind. The Nuggets won their last game against the Pacers on February 24.

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for April 6

Denver Nuggets injury report

Jamal Murray has missed the Nuggets’ last four games due to a hamstring injury. However, he is listed as questionable and could return for Sunday’s game against the Pacers. DaRon Holmes II is the last name on the Nuggets’ injury report. He will miss Sunday’s game.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers have some significant adjustments to make ahead of their match against the Nuggets. RayJ Dennis (G League) and Enrique Freeman (G League) are listed as questionable.

Isaiah Jackson (achilles) and Pascal Siakam are out. Finally, Quenton Jackson (G League and Ben Sheppard (toe) are listed as doubtful.

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 6

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Nuggets are expected to start Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Russell Westbrook Christian Braun Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Jalen Pickett Julian Strawther Peyton Watson Vlatko Cancar Zeke Nnaji Trey Alexander

Hunter Tyson

DeAndre Jordan

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Indiana Pacers are expected to start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, and Myles Turner.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Jarace Walker Myles Turner T.J. McConnell Bennedict Mathurin Johnny Furphy Obi Toppin Thomas Byrant RayJ Dennis



Enrique Freeman Tony Bradley

