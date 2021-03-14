Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets take on the Indiana Pacers in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game at the Ball Arena on Sunday.

In their last outing, the Denver Nuggets saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a 12-point defeat against the Dallas Mavericks despite three of their players scoring more than 20 points.

Nikola Jokic has emerged as their most impact player this campaign, coming up clutch in multiple games. However, Jamal Murray has seen a dip in form in recent games and will look for a big performance against the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers came up trumps against the impressive Phoenix Suns in their last game, riding on a triple-double from Domantas Sabonis and a 25-point outing from Malcolm Brogdon.

The Indiana Pacers have a run of difficult fixtures and will take on the Brooklyn Nets following their trip to the Ball Arena.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 13th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Sabonis and Brogdon have been the best players for the Indiana Pacers this NBA campaign.

The Indiana Pacers have missed a number of key players for sustained periods this season, but most of them are now available. The Pacers are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 17-20 record and need a run of victories to get back into playoff contention.

Caris LeVert returned to the Indiana Pacers lineup in their last victory, and his presence should provide a huge boost as the second half of the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon are both registering more than 20 points per game, with Jeremy Lamb also expected to return off the bench.

Key Player – Malcolm Brogdon

Despite a plethora of injuries plaguing the first half of the Indiana Pacers' campaign, Malcolm Brogdon has quietly gone on and registered his best-ever scoring season.

He is producing 21.6 points, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His two-way impact has been immense for the Indiana Pacers, and he has increased his 3-point attempts and is shooting with an accuracy of almost 40% too.

Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon, G - Justin Holiday, F – Caris LeVert, F - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have won five of their last six games.

The Denver Nuggets haven’t had to look past the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but the latter is due for a big performance.

They have instead relied on their bench to maintain intensity, especially in their last game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Denver Nuggets will look for an easier outing against the Indiana Pacers, though.

Monte Morris was missed from the bench in their last game, but should return for this one, while Gary Harris and RJ Hampton are expected to sit out again. Michael Porter Jr. comes into this match off a 23-point performance and will look to help his team to victory.

Key Player – Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic’s numbers this campaign have been spectacular, to say the least, and he also enjoyed a fruitful NBA All-Star weekend.

Jokic has been a triple-double machine for the Denver Nuggets, producing 27.1 points, 8.6 assists and 11.1 rebounds per game. His performances alongside Jamal Murray’s have been instrumental for the recent success the Denver Nuggets have had.

So for the Indiana Pacers, limiting his involvement would be the biggest challenge on the night.

Predicted Lineup

G - Jamal Murray, G - Monte Morris, F - Paul Millsap, F - Kevin Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic.

Pacers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have only recently seen their key players return from injuries and are coming off a win in their last game.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, lost against the Mavericks and will look for a quick return to form. Despite their last setback, they have had huge success in recent weeks and should be the favorites to win this game.

Where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets game?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets will be televised locally on Altitude and Fox Sports Indiana. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.