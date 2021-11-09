Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will be looking to extend their winning run to three straight victories when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Nuggets, as always, have relied on 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who has got off to a commanding start to his campaign. Will Barton and Aaron Gordon have been the other primary scorers for the Denver Nuggets.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, have struggled in the absence of their main scorer Michael Brogdon, who last played during their victory over the New York Knicks. Chris Duarte has settled in nicely while T.J. McConnell has also delivered in the absence of Brogdon.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 10th, 9:00 PM ET (Monday, November 11th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have two All-Star caliber players in the form of Domantas Sabonis and Michael Brogdon. While Brogdon has been injured, Sabonis' assist total has fallen but he can be expected to return to form in the coming time. He is currently shooting at 61.6% overall, which is a career-high.

The Pacers have gone off to decent starts in games but have struggled to maintain intensity. They lack a couple of bench options in the form of TJ Warren and Isaiah Jackson apart from Michael Brogdon and have struggled with their 3-point shooting as well.

While the Pacers have enough talent to make it to the playoffs, head coach Rick Carlisle claimed recently that the team needs to stick together in order to improve defensively.

Key Player – Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis has not been as prolific as recent seasons but his efficiency has seen a stark improvement this time around. He is taking just 10 attempts per game, his lowest in two years.

Sabonis is expected to blow up in the coming matches and is also currently producing only 3.7 assists per game, a decrease in overall output which could be down to a lack of shooters around him. He is shooting at just over 70% from inside the arc, but at just above 22% from beyond, which is also a cause for concern.

Regardless, Sabonis has been an All-Star for two straight seasons and can be expected to deliver in the upcoming games.

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers and Montrezl Harrell of the Washington Wizards

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon; G - Chris Duarte; F - Caris LeVert; F - Domantas Sabonis; C - Myles Turner.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are looking for their third straight win. Jokic produced a double-double against the Rockets and followed it up with a 25-point triple-double against the Portland Trail Blazers. Will Barton is threatening to produce a breakthrough season and has scored at least 25 points in two of his last three outings.

Michael Porter Jr. has joined Jamal Murray on the injury list. While the Nuggets have issues with their offense, they have been an exemplary defensive unit this season and will now be looking to improve on their 6-4 start to the campaign.

Key Player – Nikola Jokic

The reigning MVP has been forced to play an increased number of minutes thus far due to the extent of injuries that the Nuggets are currently dealing with. Apart from his excellent offensive contributions, Nikola Jokic has also shown an increase in defensive output and is currently averaging a career-high 1.6 steals and 1 block per game.

Jokic’s importance to the Nuggets’ side appears to have increased even further for the time being, and they will be counting on him again to deliver against the Indiana Pacers.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Pacers vs Nuggets Prediction

The Indiana Pacers might struggle due to their ailing defense and will need to maintain better intensity than in recent games. Against the Kings, they struggled to close out the game quickly, allowing only for a close 3-point victory.

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, have Nikola Jokic in commanding form and should be considered the favorites for this matchup.

Where to watch Pacers vs Nuggets?

The Bally Sports Indiana and Alt Games will cover the game between the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets live locally. The NBA League Pass will also feature the game on a live stream.

