Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - February 11, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will travel to the Little Caesars Arena for an Eastern Conference battle in the 2020-21 NBA with the Detroit Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons beat the Brooklyn Nets by 11 points in their last outing. The Pacers, however, did not have the same luck against the Brooklyn Nets in their latest match, falling to 12-13 on the season after a blowout loss.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, February 11th, 2021, 8 PM ET.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will play their second game in as many days when they head to Detroit to battle with the scrappy Detroit Pistons. The Indiana Pacers had some good news recently, as Caris LeVert has been cleared to travel with the team after a scan on his kidney came back negative.

LeVert was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a multi-team trade that also involved sending Victor Oladipo to the Houston Nets. The Indiana Pacers have struggled thus far, but will look forward returning to full strength shortly.

While the Indiana Pacers will be without LeVert against the Detroit Pistons, they should still provide a great matchup at both ends of the floor.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

The biggest factor for the Indiana Pacers' offense on a nightly basis is Domantas Sabonis. The 6' 11" power forward is averaging a double-double thus far, pulling in an impressive 11.7 boards to accompany 21 points per game.

BLOCK of the Night: February 7th



👉 Domantas Sabonis of the @Pacers pic.twitter.com/CGiqlnfLfO — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 8, 2021

The Gonzaga graduate has been making a splash in the NBA since his debut, earning a reputation as one of the premier bigs in the league.

Domantas Sabonis will need to keep his offense sharp until Caris LeVert arrives and help the Indiana Pacers make a run in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Jeremy Lamb, G Malcolm Brogdon, F Domantas Sabonis, F Justin Holiday, C Myles Turner.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons

While their spirits are high after taking down the Brooklyn Nets, the 6-18 Detroit Pistons remain in last place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Detroit Pistons have been getting solid production at the offensive end, but have struggled to find the consistent rhythm necessary to win games.

The Detroit Pistons recently traded Derrick Rose, leaving the duties at guard to Josh Jackson and Wayne Ellington. When the Detroit Pistons' backcourt is working, it makes space for Jerami Grant and Blake Griffin to work as well.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

With Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers coming to town, the Detroit Pistons will hope for a quality showing from Jerami Grant.

The 26-year-old has been playing his best basketball of late, dropping 32 points in each of his last two games.

Jerami Grant has five 30-point games in his career - they’ve all come in 2021.



📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/QidDbht51c — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 10, 2021

Jerami Grant is averaging a team-leading 24.3 points this season, which is well above his career average of ten. It seems Grant has found his confidence, and the Detroit Pistons are reaping the benefits.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee.

Pacers vs Pistons Prediction

While the Detroit Pistons have shown their best basketball against good teams this season, the Indiana Pacers are fighting to keep their spot in the Eastern Conference till their roster returns to full strength.

Jerami Grant's recent offensive output cannot be ignored, but the solid defense of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner could be a key factor. The Indiana Pacers should have a slight advantage in this matchup, but the Detroit Pistons can outperform any team on any given night.

Where to watch Pacers vs Pistons?

The game will be broadcast live locally on Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Detroit. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.