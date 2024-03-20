Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 20, 2024

The Indiana Pacers will roll into their fourth and final meeting with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. A win by Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates will sweep the season series against their opponents. The Pacers are desperate for wins as they are trying to chase down the Philadelphia 76ers in the standings.

The Pistons will welcome the Pacers minus a few key contributors. Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart and Quentin Grimes will be in street clothes when the visitors arrive to challenge them. Pistons coach Monty Williams will have to lean hard on Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey to try and stop Indiana.

Indiana played well on Monday but couldn’t get over the hump against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The defeat was a downer as it moved them a step back instead of cutting the gap on Philly's lead. They will resume that chase again when they visit the reeling Pistons.

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Little Caesars Arena will host the showdown between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons. The matchup will not be on national TV but it will be aired by Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports Indiana. Streaming the same is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (-450) vs. Pistons (+350)

Spread: Pacers (-9.5) vs. Pistons (+9.5)

Total (O/U): Pacers (o232.5 -110) vs. Pistons (u232.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Game preview

The Indiana Pacers raced to an early lead against the injury-hampered Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday but still lost. They can’t afford to overlook the Pistons as the matchup could end up the way it did versus Cleveland. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton have been superb but they will have to perform well as leaders to avoid a collapse.

The Detroit Pistons put up a good fight against the Miami Heat twice before the Boston Celtics overwhelmed them on Monday. There is no rest for them as they will have to take on another likely playoff-bound team with one of the NBA’s most efficient offenses. Cade Cunningham and every healthy body on the roster will have to step up, particularly on defense to give themselves a chance on Wednesday.

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Pascal Siakam, SF - Aaron Nesmith, C - Myles Turner, PG - Andrew Nembhard and PG - Tyrese Haliburton will start for the Indiana Pacers.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle often wants to play with more speed in games. He could continue the trend by taking out Turner for Obi Toppin. If Detroit plays big, Toppin or Jalen Smith can come in for Nesmith.

C - Jalen Duren, PG - Cade Cunningham, SG - Jaden Ivey, SG - Evan Fournier and F - Tosan Evbuomvan.

Pistons coach Monty Williams has been juggling his rotation due to injuries, which will make his substitutions a bit unpredictable. Williams likes to have a double-center formation so he might stick to that by removing Fournier or Evbuomvan for James Wiseman. If not Wiseman, Troy Brown Jr. could take out one of the two.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Cade Cunningham gets a 22.5 over/under points prop on Wednesday. The former No. 1 pick has struggled with his efficiency over his last three games. He was given a night off in the Detroit Pistons’ loss to the Boston Celtics so he should be fresh and raring to play. Cunningham could bounce back after a much-needed break and get over his points prop.

Tyrese Haliburton has a 19.5 over/under points prop. Haliburton is struggling even more than Cunningham in scoring for the entire month. The All-Star guard has scored over 19 points just twice in nine games in March. Detroit, which has a so-so defense, is undermanned and will likely allow Haliburton to finally get over the hump in scoring.

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are desperate for wins to chase down the 76ers in the standings. Staring across them on Wednesday will be the undermanned Detroit Pistons who have struggled even when fully healthy. Indiana’s offense will take advantage of Detroit’s health issues and walk away with a likely win that will also beat the spread.