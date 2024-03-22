Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report for March 22 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Two playoff-contending teams from contrasting conferences collide as the Indiana Pacers (39-31), sixth in the East, journey westward to face the Golden State Warriors (36-32), 10th in the West, on Friday.

Fresh off a commanding 122-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons as 11.5-point favorites, the Pacers are riding momentum from their recent road triumph. Similarly, the Warriors enter the matchup buoyed by a convincing 137-116 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, easily surpassing the 11.5-point spread as favorites.

This encounter marks the second and final meeting between the two squads this season, with the Warriors claiming a decisive 22-point victory on the road back in February. The tipoff is slated for 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors injury report

Indiana Pacers injury report for March 22

The Pacers have listed two players on their injury report: Obi Toppin (ankle) is questionable, while Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) is out.

What happened to Bennedict Mathurin?

The Indiana Pacers have announced that guard Bennedict Mathurin will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Mathurin was absent for Indiana's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, initially sidelined due to a right shoulder sprain. However, the Pacers later revealed that the injury was more serious than initially believed, leading to Mathurin's season-ending absence subsequently.

Golden State Warriors injury report for March 22

The Warriors have listed two players on their injury report: Draymond Green (back) is probable, while Moses Moody (knee) is questionable.

What happened to Draymond Green?

In a podcast episode on March 14, Draymond Green candidly discussed his ongoing struggle with back problems, disclosing that they have been a source of discomfort for him over the past few games.

Despite the dedicated efforts of the training staff, Green voiced frustration at his limited ability to participate in activities the day following a game due to persistent discomfort.

According to reports, Green is expected to persevere, considering his probable condition. He is coming off a strong outing against the Memphis Grizzlies, achieving a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Additionally, he contributed seven assists, along with a block and a steal.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors?

The second and final matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors will be locally aired on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Indiana for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.