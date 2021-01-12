Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two teams with positive records to start the season face off this evening, as the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Both sides have an identical 6-4 record after the Pacers fell narrowly to the Sacramento Kings last night.

The Warriors have gradually improved, especially with Draymond Green's return to the floor, and now have Steph Curry firing on all cylinders. Neither side have shown solidity in defense consistently. Therefore we could expect a high-scoring encounter.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Update

The Indiana Pacers have had an encouraging start to the season despite a length list of injuries to their depth players. Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. McConnell, and T.J. Warren are all out.

Meanwhile, it is uncertain whether Victor Oladipo will play the fixture at the time of writing, considering it will be the second matchup of a back-to-back.

The situation for the Golden State Warriors is much clearer. Coach Steve Kerr remains without Marquese Chriss, Alen Smailagic, and Klay Thompson, who all remain out with long-term injuries.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

Although the Indiana Pacers fans won't want Oladipo to be injured again, they'll certainly miss the shooting guard's presence in this matchup on both ends of the floor, should he not play.

The signs after the game against the Sacramento Kings last night weren't encouraging either, with Oladipo hesitant to state if he would play in tonight's game.

Oladipo hasn't played a back-to-back since he returned last January, and Indiana will be reluctant to risk it given his performances thus far.

How the Warriors' offense is running at the moment - coupled with the inefficiencies in the Indiana Pacers defense - could compel coach Nate Bjorkgren to play Oladipo.

Around the guard, it should be business as usual, though, with the in-form Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon filling up the scoresheet alongside Myles Turner and Justin Holiday.

There will likely be no change from the side that won late against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have found their rhythm and are playing well, with Steph Curry and Draymond Green's experience complementing the raw talent of a rookie like James Wiseman.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors - Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers:

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Victor Oladipo, F Domantas Sabonis, F Justin Holiday, C Myles Turner

Golden State Warriors:

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman