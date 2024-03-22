Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024

The Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Golden State winning the previous game 131-109 on Feb. 8.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 22.

The Pacers hold a 52-47 all-time advantage against the Warriors. Golden State won the most recent game behind Steph Curry’s 42 points. Pascal Siakam had 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one block and a steal for Indiana.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for Friday, March 22, at Chase Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Indiana. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (+165) vs. Warriors (-199)

Spread: Pacers (+5) vs. Warriors(-5)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o240) vs. Warriors -110 (u240)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Pacers (39-31) are sixth in the East and split their past 10 games 5-5. They are just 0.5 games above the Miami Heat. Indiana needs to maintain a safe distance from the seventh spot to guarantee playoff participation. In the most recent game on Wednesday, the Pacers won 122-103 against the Detroit Pistons.

The Warriors (36-32) are 10th in the West and won their most recent game 137-116 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jonathan Kuminga had 26 points, while Klay Thompson chipped in with 23 points. Golden State needs to be near perfect for the remainder of the 14 games if they are to have any chance of moving up the standings to the sixth spot.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder). Obi Toppin is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle should start:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton SG: Andrew Nembhard SF: Aaron Nesmith PF: Pascal Siakam C: Myles Turner

The Pacers’ key players off the bench could be T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard, Doug McDermott and Jalen Smith.

Draymond Green is probable for Golden State with lower back soreness. Moses Moody is questionable with a knee injury. Warriors coach Steve Kerr should start:

PG: Steph Curry SG: Brandin Podziemski SF: Andrew Wiggins PF: Jonathan Kuminga C: Draymond Green

Golden State’s key substitutes should be Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 18.5 points for the game. Since his hamstring injury, Haliburton has really struggled to put up near triple-double numbers, something he was doing for fun before the injury. It could be another tough night for Hali with under 18.5 points.

Talking of struggles, Steph Curry hasn’t been the best version of himself in the past few games. His over/under is set at 27.5 points. Curry could finally break out of the slump and score over 27.5 points.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Warriors are favored at home and this could prove to be a crucial game before a five-game road trip. Expect Golden State to come out motivated and get the win while covering the spread. This should be an offensive masterclass with the team total going over 240 points.