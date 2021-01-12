Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will be facing the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA. Having a day off from their previous game - which was held at home - the Warriors are rested and ready for all comers, particularly the Pacers, who will be on the second leg of a five-game road trip.

You can check out the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season schedule here.

Match Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, January 12th, 10:30 PM ET (Wednesday, January 13th, 9:00 AM IST)

Location - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

The Warriors survived a late rally by the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, escaping with a 106-105 victory. Curry shot a woeful 2-of-16 from the field and 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. Golden State were led by Andrew Wiggins, who had a team-high 17 points.

Myles Turner doing Myles Turner things pic.twitter.com/nPcR17d4YO — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 12, 2021

Indiana started with a 4-1 record but are now 6-4, following a 127-122 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Pacers will be playing on back-to-back nights, which could severely affect their performance versus the Warriors, especially after a disappointing loss.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Advertisement

Victor Oladipo is questionable to suit up tonight against the Golden State Warriors, leaving the Indiana Pacers shorthanded against a dangerous team playing at home. Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren will have to manage his squad’s minutes well to keep the team’s energy high every trip down the floor.

Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans

Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis will be carrying more of the offensive burden should the Pacers rest Oladipo.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo may be the more high-profile stars of the Indiana Pacers, but Malcolm Brogdon is the one who makes this team go. Brogdon is having a career year in his fifth season out of Virginia.

Advertisement

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

He is averaging career-highs in points (23.4), assists (7.2), and steals (1.8). Last week, Brogdon had a career-best 35 points against the Houston Rockets.

He’ll be tasked to defend Stephen Curry, which is no easy task. But Brogdon will be up to it; he has to be, or else, Curry will light him up quickly.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon G Aaron Holiday F Doug McDermott F Domantas Sabonis C Myles Turner

Golden State Warriors Preview

A slow start to the 2020-21 season has the Golden State Warriors playing catch up in the NBA standings. But since the return of Draymond Green, the Warriors have been playing better basketball.

In fact, despite a cold-shooting night from Stephen Curry on Sunday, the Warriors were able to beat the Toronto Raptors, even if it was just by a hair.

Win No. Six pic.twitter.com/nFbz4mdfb0 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 11, 2021

Golden State will need a concerted effort to get Curry going early if they want to win against a tough Indiana Pacers team.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Advertisement

Stephen Curry has to put his previous game behind him and start looking for his shots from the start of the first quarter. The Golden State Warriors rely on him too much offensively for him not to be aggressive early on.

There are only two players this season launching 10+ threes per game.



Steph is shooting 36.8%.



CJ is shooting 44.5%. pic.twitter.com/r6D5BOIx41 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 12, 2021

Against the Indiana Pacers - who have plenty of capable defenders to guard him - Curry will have to use his teammates to give him good looks at the basket. The Warriors need Curry’s 28.6 points per game to win their third straight game.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry G Kelly Oubre Jr. F Andrew Wiggins F Draymond Green C James Wiseman

Pacers vs. Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are well-rested after a day off from the Raptors game. The same can’t be said for the Indiana Pacers, who are coming off a difficult game in Sacramento.

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

With the Warriors winning four of their last five games, the Indiana Pacers will have to be at their best, considering how Victor Oladipo is questionable to play in back-to-back games.

It's possible that the Pacers will be quite sluggish to start the game. They are still recovering from the travel from Sacramento to San Francisco, no matter how short that trip may be.

The Golden State Warriors will be in a dogfight at first, but they will capitalize on the advantages they have to win this game.

Where to Watch Pacers vs. Warriors?

The Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors game will be shown locally on FOX Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. For international audiences, the game will be live-streamed on NBA League Pass.

Also Read: New York Knicks 88-109 Charlotte Hornets: Twitter reacts as Gordon Hayward & LaMelo Ball dominate in blow out win