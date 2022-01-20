Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Thursday, January 20. In their only previous meeting this season, the Warriors prevailed 102-100, thanks to Stephen Curry scoring 26 points on the night.

The Pacers are high on confidence coming into this game, as they beat the LA Lakers 111-104 at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. Caris LeVert, who scored 30 points, caught fire in the fourth quarter to give his team a win against the star-studded Lakers. They will hope to carry the same momentum into this game, and get their 17th win of the season.

The Warriors, meanwhile, cruised to a stunning 102-86 win in their last game against the Detroit Pistons. Klay Thompson was the star of the night, scoring 21 points in 22 minutes to help the team to a win at home.

It was one of his best performances since his long injury layoff. Stephen Curry had an impressive outing too as the Splash Bros looked great together. The game against the Pacers is another opportunity for the two sharpshooters to continue getting into rhythm and help the Warriors to another win.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Thursday, January 20, 11:00 PM ET (Friday, January 21; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Fransico, CA.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Indiana Pacers have not had a great season so far. They are 13th in the East, with a 16-29 record on the season, and struggling to play as per expectations. Many players from the team have been in the trade mix, and reports suggest that the team could soon go into rebuilding.

The likes of Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert have all been part of trade talks, and, undoubtedly, all of that seems to have affected the way the team is playing.

The Pacers are ranked 18th in terms of points scored, highlighting their offensive struggles. Their stars have been facing consistent injury woes, which has contributed to their poor run of form this season.

Against the surging Golden State Warriors, the Pacers will have a tough task to even their season series. But they desperately need a win to get their floundering campaign back on track.

Key Player - Caris LeVert

Caris Levert put up a blistering 30-point performance over the LA Lakers. He shot the ball at a jaw-dropping 75% efficiency to take the game away from the Purple and Gold.

The youngster had a great fourth-quarter performance, scoring 22 points, and was one of the main reasons behind the Pacers' win on the night. This was one of his best performances for the team this season. He will look to build on that and put up another big performance against the Warriors on the road.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon; G - Caris LeVert; F - Chris Duarte; F - Justin Holiday; C -Torrey Craig.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been impressive this season. They have put up some special performances, and are ranked second in the West. Klay Thompson's return has fueled a lot of positivity in the roster.

He has shown glimpses of brilliance, and took things up a notch during his hot stretch against the Pistons. With Draymond Green out, the responsibility of leading the team now lies on the shoulders of Curry and Thompson. Both are proven match-winners, and will look to bring their best against the Pacers in this home game.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry had a fabulous start to his 2021-22 campaign. However, he has had a bit of a dip in form since December, and has looked short of his best. The 33-year-old still averages 26.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 6.0 APG, but he has not been as efficient as he usually is.

His ability to shoot the ball with confidence is quite well known. Against the Pacers, Curry will look to exploit their defensive shortcomings, and emphatically come out of his slump.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Klay Thompson; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Jonathan Kuminga; C - Kevon Looney.

Pacers vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors have not been in the best of form lately. However, their blowout win against the Pistons has boosted their confidence. They will come into this game as the favorites, but need to put in a good showing to beat the Pacers, who are known to produce upsets.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Warriors game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Pacers and the Warriors will also be telecast on Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Bhargav