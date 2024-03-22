Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 22 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors will square off on Friday at Chase Center. The Warriors dismantled the Pacers 131-109 when the teams last met on Indiana's homecourt on Feb. 8. Steph Curry's 42 points proved decisive in that contest.

The Warriors dropped 45 points in the first quarter to set the tone as Curry had 29 points in the opening 24 minutes of the game alone. Jonathan Kuminga played an excellent cameo with 18 points, while Andrew Wiggins, Dario Saric and Gui Santos also dropped 10+ points.

With Tyrese Haliburton playing on a minute restriction, there's not much the Pacers could do to turn the momentum around in the second half. Haliburton had five points on 2 of 7 shooting and 11 assists in 26 minutes. Pascal Siakam's 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting was the only impactful offensive burst from any Pacers player.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors injury reports

Indiana Pacers injury report for Mar. 22

The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin, who is out with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Obi Toppin is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Quenton Jackson, Oscar Tshiebwe and Isaiah Wong could be on G League assignments.

Golden State Warriors injury report for Mar. 22

The Warriors have listed Draymond Green and Moses Moody as probable and questionable with back and knee injuries, respectively.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 22

The Pacers starting lineup remains unlikely to see any changes. Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard will start in the backcourt, while Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam will complete the frontline with Myles Turner.

Point guards Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong Shooting guards Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown Small forwards Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott Jarace Walker Power forwards Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Isaiah Jackson Centers Myles Turner Jalen Smith Oscar Tshiebwe

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 22

The Warriors have reshuffled their starting lineup plenty, but they seem likely to retain the five players from Wednesday's win over Memphis. Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski will start as the guards, while Andrew Wiggins. Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green will complete the frontline.

Point guards Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones Shooting guards Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson Gary Payton II Small forwards Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Gui Santos Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba Centers Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors key matchups

The Warriors are favorites to win, but the Pacers can cause matchup problems. The Dubs must stay ready for these battles to ensure they don't blow this game at home.

Jonathan Kuminga faces a stern test against Pascal Siakam in this game. Kuminga has thrived lately for the Warriors against several elite counterparts and Siakam is among them. He has the size and skillset to deal with Kuminga's explosiveness, so this could be a decisive matchup.

Tyrese Haliburton gets a matchup advantage against Steph Curry offensively. Although the Pacers star has been inconsistent, he can be a handful to deal with for Curry with his playmaking and three-level scoring.