Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 6 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Indiana Pacers face the LA Clippers on Thursday, the first of two meetings this season between them. Indiana looks to bounce back after a 112-89 loss to the surging Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard are all cleared to play against the home team.

Like Indiana, the Clippers are also hoping to return to the win column after a 122-97 beatdown at the hands of the LA Lakers on Tuesday. The hosts, who only have Cam Christie in the injury report, look to use home-court advantage and health to beat the visitors.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Injury Report

Indiana Pacers injury report

RayJ Dennis and Enrique Freeman did not travel to Los Angeles following their G League assignment. Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) are unavailable on the inactive list.

LA Clippers injury report

Cam Christie (ankle) remains out for the Clippers.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Bennedict Mathurin Aaron Nesmith Johnny Furphy Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker Myles Turner Thomas Bryant

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd James Harden Kevin Porter Jr. Norman Powell Kris Dunn Kobe Brown Kawhi Leonard Terance Mann Jordan Miller Derrick Jones Jr. Amir Coffey Nic Batum Ivica Zubac Kai JOnes

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers: Key matchups

Kawhi Leonard vs Pascal Siakam

Kawhi Leonard has a significant size advantage over Indiana’s perimeter players, so it will likely be Pascal Siakam who will guard him. The two-time NBA Finals MVP, who seemed to have found his rhythm in late January, is struggling again.

Leonard is averaging 12.5 points per game on 34.5% efficiency, including 28.6% this month. Siakam, who played with Leonard in Toronto for a season, could continue giving the "Claw" a tough time.

On the other end, Pascal Siakam has been solid all season for the Pacers. Slowing him down will likely fall on the shoulders of Derrick Jones Jr., but Leonard will get his chance as well.

The Clippers have a good chance of defending their home court if Leonard and Jones can limit the newly named All-Star's impact.

James Harden vs Bennedict Mathurin

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will likely spare Tyrese Haliburton the task of chasing after James Harden through screens. Carlisle might start with the more athletic and bigger Bennedict Mathurin on "The Beard."

Mathurin’s job on defense is easily the biggest and most important for the Pacers. Harden is the engine that makes the Clippers hum, so if he can slow down the former MVP, Indiana could bounce back with a win.

Ivica Zubac vs Myles Turner

Ivica Zubac is perhaps the unsung hero in the Clippers’ season. The Croatian is quietly averaging 15.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He can be a thorn on both ends of the court with his size and physicality.

Myles Turner will try to prevent the behemoth from dominating the paint. Turner, averaging 40.2% from deep this season, can drag Zubac to the perimeter. Indiana’s rim attacks can get going without the big man clogging the paint.

