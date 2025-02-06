The LA Clippers host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The two teams went 1-1 against each other in their 2023-24 regular season series.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers game details and odds

The Pacers-Clippers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The game will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal and FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (+185) vs Clippers (-190)

Spread: Pacers (+5.5) vs Clippers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o228.5) / -110 (u228.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Preview

The Indiana Pacers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 28-21 record and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 112-89 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, with Andrew Nembhard leading their losing effort with his 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers stand sixth in the West with a 28-22 record and have won five of their previous 10 outings. They are on a two-game losing streak after suffering a 122-97 home loss against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. Norman Powell led their losing effort with 20 points, two rebounds, three assists and a block.

Indiana will be without Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman for the upcoming game. The team will likely use a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Bennedict Mathurin (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).

Meanwhile, the Clippers have Cam Christie listed as questionable to play, and his participation will be a game-time decision. They are expected to deploy a starting lineup of James Harden (PG), Norman Powell (SG), Kawhi Leonard (SF), Derrick Jones (PF) and Ivica Zubac (C).

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Pascal Siakam is expected to record over 19.5 points in the contest. He's averaging over the line this season and has crossed the mark in four of his last five outings.

Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, could record over 5.5 rebounds. While he's averaging 4.6 rebounds this season, he has consistently recorded over the mark in his previous four games.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers Prediction

The contest is predicted to be a tight battle between the two teams, with the Clippers expected to get back on the winning track with a home victory on Thursday.

