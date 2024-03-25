Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

The Indiana Pacers visit the LA Clippers on Monday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second matchup of their season series, with the Clippers winning the first 151-127 on Dec. 19.

The Pacers, 40-32, are sixth in the East and third in the Central Divison. They are coming off a narrow 150-145 defeat to the LA Lakers on the first set of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, the Clippers, 44-26, are fourth in the West and first in the Pacific Division. They are coming off a 121-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, snapping aa two-game winning streak.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers prediction, starting lineup and betting tips

The cross-conference matchup between the Pacers and the Clippers will be aired locally on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Indiana for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Pacers +6.5 vs. Clippers -6

Moneyline: Pacers +195 vs. Clippers -227

Total over and under: Pacers O 233 vs. Clippers U 233

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers preview

In their recent outing, the Indiana Pacers hit the road and showcased a formidable offensive performance but struggled defensively in their defeat to the Lakers.

Despite shooting 55.1% from the field and 50.0 % from beyond the arc, they could not contain the Lakers, who shot 56.2% overall and 48.0 % from long distance.

Pascal Siakam delivered an impressive performance in the defeat, securing a double-double with 36 points and 12 rebounds. Additionally, Myles Turner contributed 20 points to the Pacers' effort.

This season, the Indiana Pacers lead the NBA in points per game but rank 28th in opponents' points per game.

Tyrese Haliburton, boasting impressive averages of 20.4 points and 11.2 assists per game, leads the league in assists. Despite dishing out 10 assists in the last game, he managed only 12 points, shooting at a rate of 38.5%.

In their last home game, the Clippers faced defensive challenges in a 121-107 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite shooting a respectable 48.2% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, they struggled to contain Philadelphia's offense, which shot 53.3% overall and 48.6% from long range.

During the loss, Kawhi Leonard led the scoring with 20 points, while Norman Powell contributed 20 points off the bench for the Clippers. Despite being a 9-point favorite, LA failed to cover the spread. Notably, they have fallen short of covering the spread in four out of their last five games, including their most recent two outings.

Throughout the season, the Clippers have maintained a solid offensive presence, ranking eighth in the league in points per game and 10th in opponents' points per game.

Kawhi Leonard, averaging 23.7 points per game, has been consistent with his season average in recent outings. In his last game, he shot 43.8% from the floor, a slight decrease from shooting over 56.0 % in the two previous games.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers starting lineups

The Indiana Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton at PG, Andrew Nembhard at SG, Aaron Nesmith at SF, Pascal Siakam at PF and Myles Turner at center.

The LA Clippers will start James Harden at PG, Terance Mann at SG, Paul George at SF, Kawhi Leonard at PF and Ivica Zubac at center.

TJ. McConnell subs in for Tyrese Haliburton at the end of the first and starts the second quarter and again in the second half with a similar subbing pattern. Meanwhile, Obi Toppin checks in for Pascal Siakam at the mid-period mark of the first quarter and then for Aaron Nesmith at the end of the third quarter.

Amir Coffey subs in for Paul George at the end of the first quarter and for Kawhi Leonard at the start of the fourth quarter. Daniel Theis checks in for Iviza Zubac at the end of the first and starting the second quarter with the similar trend in the second half.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers betting tips

Pascal Siakam has averaged 22.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. His rebound prop is set at over/under 7.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark at +110.

Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.2 assists with 1.2 steals and 2.3 turnovers. His turnover prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favored to go under at +145.

Kawhi Leonard has averaged 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 24.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark at -104.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers prediction

The LA Clippers are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -6 point spread and -227 on the moneyline.

The Pacers, meanwhile, are expected to go over the point total mark at 233, while the Clippers are favored to go under 233.5.