Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Injury Report for March 24 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers are set to face off against the LA Lakers on Sunday night in a rematch of the inaugural in-season tournament championship.

Indiana comes into the matchup with a 40-31 record, placing them sixth in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers hold a 38-32 record, currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference standings. The tipoff is slated for 10 p.m. ET at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Pacers are coming off back-to-back wins on the road and have gone 5-2 in their past seven games, while the Lakers have split their past four games and have gone 7-4 in the past 11 games.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers injury report

Indiana Pacers injury report for March 24

The Pacers have listed two players on their injury report: PF James Johnson (personal) is questionable, while SG Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder) is out.

What happened to Bennedict Mathurin?

The Indiana Pacers have confirmed that guard Bennedict Mathurin will be out for the rest of the season following surgery to mend a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Mathurin was absent during Indiana's recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, initially sidelined due to a right shoulder sprain. However, the Pacers disclosed that the injury was more severe than initially assessed, resulting in Mathurin's season-ending absence.

LA Lakers injury report for March 24

The Lakers have listed seven players on their injury report: SF LeBron James (left ankle) is questionable, while PF Anthony Davis (Achilles) is probable.

G Jalen Hood-Schifino (G-League), PF Christian Wood (knee), PG Gabe Vincent (knee), PF Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and C Colin Castleton (right wrist) are out.

What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt?

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that there is internal optimism within the Lakers organization regarding Vanderbilt's potential return before the team's final regular-season game on April 14.

Vanderbilt has been sidelined from gameplay since Feb. 1 due to a foot injury, marking his absence from 29 total contests throughout the 2023-24 season. Earlier in the season, he missed the start due to left heel bursitis.

During periods of play, his minutes varied, with appearances both in the starting lineup and off the bench. Prior to his foot injury, he averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, with a shooting percentage of 51.8% from the field.

Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent are all sidelined at present. According to Buha, Wood is anticipated to sit out the remainder of the regular season, though there's a slim "chance" he might make a comeback for a play-in tournament slot. Vincent's potential return is viewed with less optimism compared to Vanderbilt's.