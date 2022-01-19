Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will face off with the Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

In their last meeting on November 24 last year, the Lakers won 124-116 in overtime. LeBron James had two courtside fans ejected after they reportedly shouted uncouth language during the game.

The Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ LeBron unhappy with some fans courtside in Indiana LeBron unhappy with some fans courtside in Indiana https://t.co/1Ud3B69G1E

The Pacers have lost ten of their last eleven games, and are reportedly heading into a rebuild. They are 13th in the East right now, and most of their players, including Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert, are on the trade block. They seem unlikely to make the playoffs or the play-in tournament. Even if they somehow manage to do so, they aren't expected to win any game.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are coming off a statement 101-95 victory over the 29-15 Utah Jazz. After a series of embarrassing losses, King James tweeted Laker Nation, assuring fans that the team would improve.

The Lakers are getting incredible production from Stanley Johnson, who's on his third ten-day contract. The team is expected to make a big move before the NBA trade deadline to salvage James' MVP-caliber season.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers continue to be without the services of TJ Warren and TJ McConnell who are rehabilitating from long-term injuries.

Myles Turner didn't play their last game, and is out with an ankle and foot injury for this clash. He has missed just two games all season, but is expected to be out for at least another three weeks.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be sidelined beyond the February 10 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Team says he will be re-examined in two weeks, but teams interested in trading for Turner will have to do due diligence on injury as they weigh offers. Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be sidelined beyond the February 10 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Team says he will be re-examined in two weeks, but teams interested in trading for Turner will have to do due diligence on injury as they weigh offers.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb are listed as questionable for this game. Brogdon is suffering from a sore right Achilles tendon, while Lamb has a sore left knee.

Player Name: Status: Reason: TJ Warren Out Left Navicular Fracture TJ McConnell Out Right Wrist Ligament Injury - Surgery Myles Turner Out Left Ankle/Foot Injury Jeremy Lamb Questionable Left Knee Soreness Malcolm Brodgon Questionable Right Achilles Tendon Soreness

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have the same injury report as in their game against the Jazz. LeBron James continues to be listed as probable due to his prolonged abdomen injury. That allows the Lakers to retrospectively pull him from the lineup before any game.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are both rehabilitating from their injuries, and are expected to be back around the All-Star break. Elsewhere, Dwight Howard is questionable due to a sore left knee, while Carmelo Anthony is listed as probable for this game due to back tightness.

Sekou Doumbouya is under the league's health and safety protocols, while Mason Jones has been sent to the NBA G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Probable Rectus Abdominis Strain Anthony Davis Out Left Knee (MCL) Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Sekou Doumbouya Out Health and Safety Protocols Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way Dwight Howard Probable Left Knee Soreness Carmelo Anthony Questionable Lower Back Tightness

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will likely deploy the same lineup from their last game. Domantas Sabonis has been shifted to the center spot until Myles Turner returns to action, while Torrey Craig played the power forward role.

Duane Washington Jr. and Caris LeVert started in the backcourt, with Justin Holiday filling in the final small forward spot. The second unit should be run by Goga Bitadze, Oshae Brissett and Chris Duarte, with Lance Stephenson to get decent minutes off the bench too.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have experimented with a bunch of different lineups this season. LeBron James has literally played all five positions so far, and is expected to start as the center in this clash.

Stanley Johnson should get another start in this game as the power forward, with Avery Bradley as the small forward. Russell Westbrook should continue to be the point guard as usual, while Malik Monk should join him in the backcourt.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza and Austin Reaves could get the most minutes off the bench.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

G - Duane Washington Jr. | G - Caris LeVert | F - Justin Holiday | F - Torrey Craig | C - Domantas Sabonis.

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Avery Bradley | F - Stanley Johnson | C - LeBron James.

