Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers take on the LA Lakers at the Staples Center on Friday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup for the first time this season.

The Indiana Pacers have been off-color lately, losing four of their last five games. They endured a 103-113 defeat against the Denver Nuggets in their last outing before the All-Star break. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have struggled as well, managing just three wins in their last ten games. They lost 120-123 to the Sacramento Kings in their last game.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways in their first game of the second half of the season.

The Indiana Pacers, who are tenth in the Eastern Conference, will look to be in playoff contention. So a win against the struggling LA Lakers could give their postseason hopes a huge fillip.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, who are third in the Western Conference, will look to rediscover their mojo after a series of poor performances in recent outings.

* @KingJames: “We want to play better w/t group that we’ve got. I believe in every guy that’s in our locker room ... I love what we have … we’ve had some injuries (biggest one being AD). But I believe when we’re whole, and we’re full, we can compete with anyone in the world." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 11, 2021

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Injury Updates

Indiana Pacers

Caris LeVert

Advertisement

The Indiana Pacers' TJ Warren (foot) is ruled out of this game, as he is reportedly months away from making a return.

Caris LeVert (left kidney carcinoma) has been another absentee but could make his season debut against the LA Lakers, as per the latest reports in this regard.

The return of Caris LeVert draws near. Maybe next week, Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren says https://t.co/gID0mlkzMT — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 12, 2021

LA Lakers

Anthony Davis

Advertisement

The LA Lakers will continue to be without Anthony Davis, who is still recovering from a calf injury sustained earlier this season.

As per Bill Oram of The Athletic, the Lakers big will be re-evaluated Friday night but will not take the court against the Indiana Pacers.

Oram also reported that Marc Gasol would continue to be unavailable due to the league's health and safety protocols. Alex Caruso is the third player listed on the LA Lakers' injury report. But he is listed as day-to-day and could feature for the LA Lakers on Friday night.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are likely to play with their usual starting five. Malcolm Brogdon and Justin Holiday should start as the two guards, while Doug McDermott, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are expected to feature as the three frontcourt stars.

It remains to be seen if Caris LeVert is given a start or not, as he has been out of action for a long time. If he starts, Justin Holiday is likely to make way for him.

TJ McConnell and Edmond Sumner should continue to play most of the rotation minutes for the backcourt stars, while Jeramy Lamb is likely to get the most rotation minutes in the frontcourt.

LA Lakers

With both Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol unavailable, the LA Lakers could see a makeshift starting five for this game.

Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could start as the two guards, while LeBron James, Markieff Morris and Damian Jones are likely to be the three frontcourt players.

The likes of Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton Tucker should be given most of the rotation minutes from the bench.

Advertisement

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s.

Indiana Pacers

G - Malcolm Brogdon, G - Justin Holiday, F - Domantas Sabonis, F - Doug McDermott, C - Myles Turner.

LA Lakers

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - LeBron James, F - Markieff Morris, C - Damian Jones.