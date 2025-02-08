Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025

The Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Saturday. Indiana is fourth in the East with a 29-21 record, while LA is fifth in the West with a 30-19 record.

The two teams have played each other 100 times in the regular season, with the Lakers holding a 65-35 lead. This will be their first game this season. They last met on March 29 when the Pacers won 109-90 behind Pascal Siakam’s 22 points and 11 rebounds. LA was led by former Laker Anthony Davis’ 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game details and odds

The Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on Spectrum SportsNet and FDSNIN/13 WTHR. Fans can also stream it live on ESPN+, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pacers (-160) vs. Lakers (+135)

Spread: Pacers (-3.5) vs. Lakers (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o231) vs. Lakers -110 (u231)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers preview

The game was bumped up to be nationally televised once it was reported that Luka Doncic could make his debut with the Lakers on Saturday. However, it is now reported that he won’t be available for the game and will likely debut against the Utah Jazz on Monday. LeBron James has been downgraded to doubtful as well with an ankle injury.

The ankle injury didn’t seem to bother him on Thursday, though, when he led LA to a 120-112 win against the Golden State Warriors. James had a monster performance of 42 points, 17 rebounds and eight rebounds, becoming only the second player after Michael Jordan to score 40 points or more after turning 40 years old.

LA is on a four-game winning streak and has won eight of its past 10 games.

The Pacers are on a great run as well, having won seven of their past 10 games. They are coming off of a 119-112 win against the LA Clippers on Thursday. Pascal Siakam had a double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds.

Benedict Mathurin played the perfect second fiddle with 25 points, while Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and eight assists.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers betting props

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 21.5, which is over his season average of 20.7 points. He, however, averages 25.6 points across his past five games. Bet on Siakam to score more than 21.5 points on Saturday.

Austin Reaves’ points total is set at 27.5, which is way over his season average of 18.5 points. However, the prop has been based on Doncic and James’ unavailability. While Reaves should have a good game, he will likely not be able to cross the 27.5-point mark.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Pacers to get a win on the road. We expect the same, as the Lakers are not expected to field their superstars. Indiana should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 231 points.

