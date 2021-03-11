Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers prediction and combined starting 5 - March 12th, 2021

In an out-of-conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA, the Indiana Pacers will lock horns with the LA Lakers at the Staples Center on Friday.

The Indiana Pacers have a lot of ground to move back into playoff reckoning. They lost steam entering the halfway mark of the season, slipping to tenth spot in the East after a 16-19 start to their campaign.

Domantas Sabonis, who made his second All-Star appearance this year, has dazzled on both ends of the hardwood. The upcoming fixture will see him take on LeBron James in what could be an enticing duel.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers face a challenging second half in a stacked Western Conference.

The reigning champs entered the All-Star break on a two-game losing streak and will aim to bounce back with a win in this fixture. But with Anthony Davis still on the sidelines, LeBron James will have to continue to shoulder responsibility all by himself, as the rest of the LA Lakers cast have been inconsistent this campaign.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Prediction - March 12th, 2021

The Indiana Pacers will need to be on top of their game to beat the LA Lakers on the road. The Pacers, who have gone 4-6 in their last ten outings, will need to do some damage control or risk slipping down the Eastern Conference standings.

This will be the first time the two sides will collide this season, with the Indiana Pacers, unsurprisingly, entering this game as the underdogs.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers will be ready to rock the hardwood after a much-needed break and look to return to their domineering best. They are undoubtedly the favorites to win this game.

On that note, let's take a look at a hypothetical combined starting 5 of the Indiana Pacers and the LA Lakers.

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers)

Malcolm Brogdon is the ideal candidate for the point position, as he has been posting All-Star-caliber numbers for the Indiana Pacers this campaign. He could consider himself unlucky for missing this year's All-Star Game after putting up stellar performances in the first half of the season.

He is leading the team with a scoring average of 21.2 points in 34 games so far. Brogdon has also dished out an impressive 6.2 dimes per game and is shooting at 44.7% from the floor and 37.8% from the deep.

Shooting Guard - Dennis Schroder (LA Lakers)

Dennis Schroder's importance in the LA Lakers squad can be gauged by the fact that the reigning champions slumped in his absence.

Schroder will need to do more in the second half of the season, though, as the race to seal postseason berths intensifies.

In 33 games this campaign, Schroder has averaged 14.9 points on 44% shooting from the field while dishing out 4.5 assists per game.

Small Forward - LeBron James (LA Lakers)

LeBron James is a special talent who can reign in at any position and impact the game with his all-around playmaking abilities.

Despite playing his 18th season in the league, James has looked as sharp as ever. However, he will face fierce competition in his quest to win another title run, as new powerhouses have emerged in both conferences.

Nevertheless, The King is posting another MVP-caliber season for the Purple and Gold, averaging 25.8 points on a terrific 50% shooting from the floor. He also continues to make everyone around him better, clocking eight dimes per contest in 36 games thus far.

Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers)

Anthony Davis would have been the ideal choice for this position, but he misses out, as he is currently out of action with an aggravated Achilles tendinosis in his right leg.

Instead, Domantas Sabonis, a 2x All-Star, slots in. He has made a name for himself as one of the premier talents in the league.

Sabonis has been the driving force behind the Indiana Pacers' early success this season. He is a double-double machine, registering 20.8 points and 11.1 rebounds in 35 games this campaign.

Congrats to Domantas Sabonis 🔥 Skills Challenge Champion pic.twitter.com/XIDw6IQGvb — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 8, 2021

Center - Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Myles Turner is one of the elite defensive centers in the league. He led the league in most blocks in the 2018-19 season, earning the title of Block Champion.

Fast forward two seasons, Myles could bag another blocking title, as he is averaging a whopping 3.4 blocks per game in 33 appearances for the Indiana Pacers this campaign. His defensive attributes make him the perfect candidate for the anchor position in this hypothetical lineup.

Apart from exhibiting his defensive prowess, Myles Turner has also registered 13.5 points per game this season, doing so with an impressive 48.4% accuracy from the floor.