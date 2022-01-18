Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers are set to visit the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. It's part of the Pacers' six-game road trip out West, while it's the Lakers' final home game before embarking on their own six-game road trip to the East.

This game also serves as the final matchup between the two teams this season. LeBron James hit the dagger to give the Lakers a 124-116 victory in overtime. James busted out "The Silencer" and "Big Balls Dance" celebrations during the game.

The Pacers are heading into the game on a four-game losing streak and have only won one game in their last 10 games. It has been a difficult season in Indiana, with star players such as Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert on the trading block.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 19th, 10:30 PM ET (Thursday, January 20th, 9:00 AM IST)

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Indiana Pacers Preview

Lance Stephenson of the Indiana Pacers.

It has been a tough stretch for the Indiana Pacers. They have lost four games in a row and have only won one game in their last 10. The Pacers have a record of 15-29 this season and are expected to sell at the trade deadline.

They are coming off a 139-133 loss to the LA Clippers on Monday. The Pacers went down big early before making a late run in the fourth quarter. However, it was not enough as the Clippers were too much despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Seven Pacers players scored in double figures, but that did not prevent their loss on Monday. The defense in the game was terrible for the Pacers since they were without Myles Turner, who is nursing a sore foot.

Key Player – Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers.

The key player for the Indiana Pacers against the LA Lakers is Domantas Sabonis. The two-time All-Star is still solid as a rock, averaging 18.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Sabonis' numbers are a little down, but he is still the best player in Indiana.

If the Pacers have any chance of beating the Lakers, Sabonis should be aggressive down the paint. The Lithuanian international is capable of taking over the game, as evidenced by his career-high 42 points last time out. Sabonis has to play well if the Pacers have any chance of ending their losing streak.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



It has made a trade unlikelier for the two-time All-Star.



More NBA intel: The Pacers have an extremely high value on Domantas Sabonis, rival executives tell @ShamsCharania It has made a trade unlikelier for the two-time All-Star.More NBA intel: theathletic.com/3060724/?sourc… The Pacers have an extremely high value on Domantas Sabonis, rival executives tell @ShamsCharania.It has made a trade unlikelier for the two-time All-Star.More NBA intel: theathletic.com/3060724/?sourc… https://t.co/wF04BPVx60

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Duane Washington Jr.; G - Caris LeVert; F - Justin Holiday; F - Domantas Sabonis; C - Myles Turner.

LA Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers.

The LA Lakers finally played tough defense in the fourth quarter in their impressive 101-95 win against the Utah Jazz on Monday. The Lakers are back to a .500 record after the win, which was highlighted by Russell Westbrook's poster dunk on Rudy Gobert.

The dunk energized the Lakers, but the Jazz built a lead in the third quarter. Riding their bench heading into the fourth quarter, the Lakers were able to get the lead back. LeBron James had another big game, but it was the bench that stole the show. The Lakers' bench finished the game with 44 points.

It was an important win for the LA Lakers since they needed all the momentum they can get before heading into a six-game Eastern road trip after the game against the Pacers. It will probably make or break the Lakers' season and it's going to be a tough road trip with stints in Miami, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Key Player – LeBron James

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Obviously, LeBron James is the most important player for the LA Lakers this season. With Anthony Davis out with a knee injury and Russell Westbrook struggling, James has defied Father Time by playing like an MVP at age 37 in his 19th season in the NBA.

James is still as good on offense as anyone in the league, while his defense has been declining. "The King" can still play defense when he wants to, but he conserves his energy for later in the game since most Lakers games are close. If LeBron and the Lakers lock down the Pacers defensively, it will be another win for them.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Avery Bradley; F - Trevor Ariza; F - LeBron James; C - Dwight Howard.

Pacers vs Lakers Prediction

The LA Lakers are the expected winners against the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers are coming off an impressive win over the Utah Jazz, while the Pacers have lost four straight and have one win in 10 games. The LA Lakers' defense vastly improved against the Jazz, but the problem is can they keep it up.

Where to watch Pacers vs Lakers?

The Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game will be streamed live via the NBA League Pass. Local fans can watch the game at Bally Sports in Indiana and Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Arnav