Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 27th December 2019

Jason Mills FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 27, 2019

Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks

Match details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Friday, 27 December 2019, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida

Last game results

Indiana Pacers (21-10): 120-115 victory over the Toronto Raptors (Monday, 23 December 2019)

Miami Heat (22-8): 107-104 victory over the Utah Jazz (Monday, 23 December 2019)

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers are 4th overall in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Toronto Raptors.

The Pacers have to be feeling good about themselves as their record has been accomplished without guard Victor Oladipo. Oladipo is expected to return from the injury that ended his 2018-19 campaign sometime in late January, about a month from now.

On 23 December, the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 120-115 in overtime. The Pacers let a 10-point halftime lead slip away but benefited from strong performances - 24 points apiece - from Miles Turner and T.J. Warren.

It helped that Indiana shot 18/42 from the three-point arc and 47.4 percent for the game. The Pacers are in the middle of a four-game road trip and are 1-1 heading into their match with the Miami Heat.

Key Player: Malcolm Brogdon

Sacramento Kings v Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon was a key free-agent signing this off-season, especially with guard Darren Collison retiring, Tyreke Evans not returning and Victor Oladipo out due to injury. Brogdon has played in 26 of Indiana’s 31 games, and leads the team in scoring with an average of 18.3 points per game.

The Pacers are ranked 8th in the NBA in assists and Brogdon’s court vision and passing have been helpful in that regard, as he averages 7.6 per game.

Pacers predicted lineup

Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Domantus Sabonis

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have the 3rd best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference at 22-8. On Monday night, they squeaked past the Utah Jazz 107-104.

The Heat were up by eight points with 31 seconds left in the game, at 103-95, but allowed the Jazz to get as close as 103-100. Four late free throws by Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler eventually secured the win.

The Heat had six players score in double-digits, led by Butler’s 20 points.

Key Player – Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks

The Miami Heat are a young and talented team on the rise, built around Jimmy Butler. In his first season in Miami, Butler has delivered as per the expectations.

He is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds a game for the Heat and his defensive play has been stellar too, averaging 2.1 steals a game.

Heat predicted lineup

Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Myers Leonard

Pacers vs Heat Match Prediction

Friday night will be the 114th game between the Pacers and Heat, and the Pacers lead the series 66-47. The Pacers are .500 this season on the road at 7-7, while the Heat are 13-1 with home-court advantage.

This game will likely unfold in methodical fashion. Both teams are rated bottom third in pace in the NBA, with the Pacers averaging 98.9 and the Heat 99.3 possessions per game. The Heat are 9th in the NBA in scoring at 112.5, while the Pacers are 19th with just 109.1 points per game.

Miami are on a three-game winning streak and they defend their home court very well. That is why they are expected to beat Indiana Friday night.

Where to watch Pacers vs Heat?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can also be watched on TV on Fox Sports Indiana or NBA TV.