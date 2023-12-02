Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 2, 2023

The Indiana Pacers (9-8) will face the Miami Heat (11-8) on Saturday, December 2. Rick Carlisle's team is a fun, fast-paced unit that likes to punish teams from the three-point line and around the rim. The exceptional talent of Tyrese Haliburton allows the Pacers to play at pace without concern of poor decision making.

On the other hand, Miami is playing a methodical half-court style of basketball. Erik Spoelstra is relying on Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo, which means the Heat need to play at a slower pace and look to create quality looks via screening and hand-off actions.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Teams: Indiana Pacers (9-8) vs. Miami Heat (11-8)

Date and Time: December 2, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Preview

The Miami Heat will be without two of their key contributors in their game against the Indiana Pacers. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are both out with injury. Miami will also be missing R.J. Hampton. However, Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson are both cleared to play. Jimmy Butler is probable.

The Pacers will be waiting on the availability of star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is questionable entering the day. Jalen Smith, who is out with injury, will be a big blow to their bench unit.

Nevertheless, the Pacers and Heat will still provide stern tests for each other and will be a clash of styles. As such, the two Eastern Conference teams should provide us all with some fun viewing.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Projected starting lineups

The Indiana Pacers starting lineup looks like this: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown Jr., Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin, and Myles Turner.

The Pacers have some high-level perimeter shooters on their roster but also have the pace and skill to penetrate off the dribble and pressure the rim.

The Miami Heat's starting lineup could look like this: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, and Orlando Robinson.

The Absence of Bam Adebayo will hit the Heat hard. He is integral to how they play on both sides of the court.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton is -104 to score over 27.5 points against the Heat. He has scored more than 27.5 points in six of his last 10 outings. If he's cleared to play, Haliburton will be the focal point of Indiana's offense.

Duncan Robinson is +114 to score over 3.5 threes against the Pacers. He has scored over 3.5 threes in six of his last 10 outings and is finally back to his best after a couple of tough seasons.

Kyle Lowry is -120 to dish out under 5.5 assists against the Pacers. He's only assisted on more than 5.5 dimes twice in the last 10 games. Lowry has lost some quickness from his first step and doesn't provide the burst we saw during his prime.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are slight underdogs against the Miami Heat, having a +3.5 on the spread (-110) and +136 on the money line. However, Bam Adebyao's absence will hurt the Heat, and if Carlise's team looks to push the pace, they could be a threat to dismantle Miami's often robust defense.

Of course, Jimmy Butler has proven he can take over games and lead the Heat to victory in spite of any talent discrepancy. Butler has been enjoying a strong start to the season and could be the difference-maker against the Pacers on Saturday.