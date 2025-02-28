Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 28, 2025

The Indiana Pacers are set to visit the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center on Friday night as part of the NBA's busy 10-game schedule. The Pacers are fresh off an easy victory over the Toronto Raptors, while the Heat began their four-game homestand with a huge win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Tonight's game is the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with the Heat winning the first one before the Pacers won the next two. Miami hasn't won a season series against Indiana since the 2020-21 campaign. They are scheduled to face each other five times, with the final one on March 27 in South Beach.

Their most recent meeting was on Jan. 2 at the Kaseya Center, wherein the Pacers dominated the Heat to take a 128-115 win. Tyrese Haliburton was the best player of the game, finishing with 33 points, five rebounds and 15 assists.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Game Details and Odds

The Pacers-Heat game is scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network Sun in Miami.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Pacers (-191) vs. Heat (+157)

Spread: Pacers -4.5 (-110) vs. Heat +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o225.5 (-112) vs. Heat u225.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Pacers Betting Trends

The Indiana Pacers are 21-12 when they are favored to win the game.

The Pacers are 4-1 in their last five games.

The Pacers are 3-2 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone OVER twice in Indiana's last five games.

Heat Betting Trends

The Miami Heat are 8-17 as the underdogs this season.

The Heat are 2-3 in their last five games.

The Heat are 2-3 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone UNDER just once in Miami's last five games.

Player Props

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 18.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on Haliburton to go OVER (-105) against the Miami Heat.

Pascal Siakam is favored to go OVER (-129) 19.5 points via BET Rivers. Expect Siakam to hit the mark and score at least 20 points.

Tyler Herro has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Herro to go OVER (-108) against the Indiana Pacers.

Andrew Wiggins is favored to go UNDER (-141) 20.5 points via Sleeper. Expect Wiggins to go OVER (-116) and have 21 points or more.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are slightly favored to defeat the Miami Heat despite being the road team. The Pacers have played great against Miami in their past two matchups, so it could be a sign of things to come. The prediction is a win for the Pacers, with the total going OVER 225.5 points.

