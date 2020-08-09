Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - August 10th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Monday, August 10th, 2020, 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: VISA Athletic Center, Disney World, Orlando, FL

In an intense Eastern Conference rivalry, the fourth-seeded Miami Heat take on the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers. This could be a possible first-round match-up in the playoffs. Both teams have equal records and one team will pull ahead after this game. Who will prevail in this battle of rivals?

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers, despite not having their All-Star Domantas Sabonis, have gone 4-1 since the NBA season restarted. With T.J. Warren leading the way, they have dominated opposing defenses with ease.

Victor Oladipo has shown increasing glimpses of his All-Star-caliber play. Malcolm Brogdon has also been in great shape. The Indiana Pacers will hope for some more consistent play from their bench in this upcoming game.

Another HUGE night for @TonyWarrenJr in @Pacers W!



▪️ 39 PTS on 15-22 shooting

▪️ Game-sealing triple

▪️ NBA-leading 34.8 PPG in Orlando

pic.twitter.com/PCsP2pRkmD — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2020

The Indiana Pacers could easily move to the fourth spot since they have the same record as the Miami Heat. This game will be crucial to the final standings in the Eastern Conference.

Key player - T.J. Warren

T.J. Warren in action for the Indiana Pacers

T.J. Warren has been putting up amazing performances for the Indiana Pacers ever since the season restarted. In his current form, he seems unguardable. He has made the absence of Sabonis feel virtually unnoticeable, owing to the amazing hustle and drive in his game.

NBA fans have been eagerly awaiting the match-up of T.J. Warren against Jimmy Butler ever since they got into an altercation on the court earlier this season. The two stars have been awaiting the day on which they battle each other on the court again.

Indiana Pacers predicted lineup

Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, T.J. Warren, Aaron Holiday, Myles Turner

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have struggled in the past few games, with losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. Without Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic, the Miami Heat have not been at their full strength for these games.

Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro have stepped up in these games with relentless three-pointers, which will make them invaluable to the Miami Heat in close games in the playoffs.

Duncan's lobs are getting as pretty as his shot pic.twitter.com/sNaZyb4Trx — x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 9, 2020

The only cause for concern in Bam Adebayo's struggles. He was only able to put up 6 points against the Bucks in 22 minutes of action. Kendrick Nunn will not be available for this game since he has left the NBA bubble.

With Jimmy Butler expected to return, the Miami Heat have a good chance against the Indiana Pacers in this game.

Key player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler in action for the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has had a stellar season so far in his first year with the Miami Heat. He has been averaging 20.2 points and 6.6 rebounds a game so far and has been the focal point of the team's offense as well as defense. He has led the Miami Heat to a 43-27 record this season and they will look for his contributions in Monday's game.

The Miami Heat will need Jimmy Butler to be at his best against the Indiana Pacers to maintain their position as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. We look forward to Jimmy Butler taking on T.J. Warren once again in what promises to be must-see NBA action.

Miami Heat predicted lineup

Derrick Jones Jr., Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Jae Crowder, Jimmy Butler

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Match Prediction

This game is a battle between two equally capable teams, but the Indiana Pacers have the edge with their current form and momentum in their favor. With Jimmy Butler just getting back from his injury and Goran Dragic still doubtful, the Miami Heat will have to dig deep into their bench strength to find a way past the Indiana Pacers.

All eyes will be on T.J. Warren, who will definitely relish the challenge of guarding his rival Jimmy Butler. This match-up will be the deciding factor in the game. Will T.J. Warren walk all over the Heat defense or will Jimmy Butler put an end to his miraculous run?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Indiana. This game will not be broadcast on national television. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

