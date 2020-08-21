Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - August 22nd, 2020 | Game 3

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Saturday, August 22nd, 2020, 3:30 PM ET (Sunday 1:00 AM IST)

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Miami Heat nicked a win over the Indiana Pacers in the second game of the first round of NBA playoffs series in the eastern conference. The Miami Heat shot extremely well from the three-point range and the Indiana Pacers could not answer back despite having more attempts from behind the arc. Duncan Robinson scored a team-high 24 points for the Miami Heat as offensive players from both sides struggled.

Miami Heat Preview

After a confident win in game two, the Miami Heat will look to take a step closer to the second round of the NBA playoffs by ensuring that they come out on top in game three as well. Head coach Erik Spoelstra will be happy with how his 9 man rotation has performed so far and will be looking to field the same starting lineup in game three.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have played key roles in ensuring that the Miami Heat win both the games against the Indiana Pacers. These 2 players will have to be at their best if Miami Heat wants to make it 3-0 in the first-round series.

Key Player- Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers - Game Two

Jimmy Butler was excellent in game two against the Indiana Pacers as he finished with a stat line of 18 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. He was a nuisance in the paint for the Indiana Pacers defence and drew multiple fouls from them.

Erik Spoelstra will be counting on him again in game 3 to take advantage of the Indiana Pacers perimeter defence and distribute the ball to Miami Heat's sharpshooters.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

Indiana Pacers Preview

Final from Orlando.



Time to lock in for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/jXJowXSv1F — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 20, 2020

After another disappointing loss, the Indiana Pacers will have to pull up their socks and get a win against the Miami Heat in game three. The Indiana Pacers have struggled to create good offence in both the games and their scorers have not been up to the mark.

It was another poor shooting display from the Indiana Pacers in game two and head coach Nate McMillan will be looking to address that problem in game three. The chances of Indiana Pacers beating the Miami Heat in game three will depend on how the trio of Victor Oladipo, T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon perform.

Key Player- Victor Oladipo

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers - Game One

Victor Oladipo was the pick of the players from the Indiana Pacers team against the Miami Heat in game two as he finished with 22 points on the night. Oladipo is a versatile shooting guard who can score, facilitate and defend well against perimeter players.

Victor Oladipo was in doubt for game 2 after picking up a minor injury in game one. He looked fully fit in the game and will be looking to improve his numbers in the third fixture and get Indiana Pacers a much-needed win.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Malcolm Brogdon,Victor Oladipo, Aaron Holiday, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers- Match Prediction

After two victories against their eastern conference rivals, the Miami Heat will be confident of winning game three and inch closer to a place in the second round of NBA playoffs.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, will have to improve on their game one and two performances if they want to progress further in the NBA playoffs. It will be a close game but Miami Heat should clinch the tie as they have a better starting lineup.

Where to Watch Pacers vs Heat

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Fox Sports Indiana. The same will be broadcasted nationwide in the US on TNT. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

