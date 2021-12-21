Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - December 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat had the same opponent in their last respective games, but with different results. Indiana got back in the winning column by beating the Detroit Pistons while Miami lost to the latter.

Caris LeVert’s best game of the season carried the Indiana Pacers past the Pistons to snap a two-game losing skid. Lloyd Pierce took over coaching duties with Rick Carlisle sidelined due to virus protocols. Indiana responded with six players scoring in double-figures to get them a much-needed win.

The Miami Heat have responded extremely well following the injuries to All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. They have managed to beat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks with the Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton playing. Miami also upended the pre-Covid outbreak Chicago Bulls to cement their status as legit playoff contenders.

The loss to the Detroit Pistons was surprising because the Pistons were without leading scorer Jerami Grant. Despite the loss, something positive still came out of it. The Miami Heat know they have raw diamonds on their roster that will only get better with more playing time. Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven both proved they can pick up some of the slack following the spate of injuries affecting the team.

The Miami Heat were outhustled in their loss to the Detroit Pistons. They seemingly lacked the effort and grit that is synonymous with Heat Culture. Erik Spoelstra’s team need to be at their best against the relatively healthy Indiana Pacers.

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 21st; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, December 22nd; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have been very inconsistent this season. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Indiana Pacers have seemingly steered relatively clear of the recent COVID virus outbreak that is currently crippling teams across the NBA. So far, only head coach Rick Carlisle has missed action due to a positive test for the virus.

Starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out in their last game, will be back to add more firepower to the Indiana Pacers. Only T.J. McConnell and T.J. Warren are scheduled to miss the game against the Miami Heat due to their respective injuries. Their health should be a big factor heading into the game against the Miami Heat.

The Indiana Pacers shot a paltry 21.9% against the Pistons, but came away with the win by being more aggressive in the shaded lane. They had more rebounds and more inside points to help them secure the victory. Having the same intensity and determination will be needed in their next game against the Heat.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has been in the news lately due to trade rumors surrounding the Indiana Pacers. Despite the chatter around the All-Star forward, he continues to churn out solid numbers for the team on a nightly basis. Foul trouble limited his contribution against the Pistons, but he still finished with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

NBA @NBA



West: LeBron James

East: Domantas Sabonis

The versatile lefty is averaging a double-double with 18.3 points and 11.8 rebounds to go with 4.2 assists per contest. Domas gives the Indiana Pacers the kind of versatility that no one else brings. His prescence allows the coaching staff to use various combinations simply because of his ability to adapt and perform well. Indiana’s not going to let him go without adequate compensation if they decide to trade him.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat will have to rely on their second stringers to keep them afloat. [Photo: Hot Hot Hoops]

The Miami Heat, like many teams in the league, have a lengthy injury list. Only Caleb Martin is under health and safety protocols, though. The rest of the names on the injury list are all recovering from their respective injuries, with P.J. Tucker the latest to be sidelined.

Max Strus, KZ Okpala, Omer Yurtseven and Gabe Vincent have punched way above their weight in the last few games. The Miami Heat organization has to be delighted with what the young guys are showing, particularly when thrust into the limelight.

Tyler Herro is still listed as questionable and didn’t play against the Pistons. If he is not medically cleared to play, the Miami Heat will be at even more of a disadvantage against the Indiana Pacers.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has clearly ramped up his play with the injury bug hitting the Miami Heat. He is averaging 16.4 points, 9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the last 10 games. The Heat’s starting point guard is also more aggressive in looking for his shots to make up for the absence of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

More than the numbers, Kyle Lowry’s experience and championship poise have been invaluable to the Miami Heat roster. Without the team’s usual leaders, he is displaying even more influence on both ends of the floor.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom "I think this stretch has helped us with our younger guys, kind of figuring how they play, what they can do, and showing that we can count on them way more in long term,"

- Kyle Lowry ✊



- Kyle Lowry ✊ “I think this stretch has helped us with our younger guys, kind of figuring how they play, what they can do, and showing that we can count on them way more in long term,”- Kyle Lowry ✊ https://t.co/9aXSZil616

The surprising performances of Okpala, Strus, Vincent and Yurtseven are due in part to Lowry instilling confidence and poise in the youngsters.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Gabe Vincent | F - Duncan Robinson | F - KZ Okpala | C - Dewayne Dedmon

Pacers vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are a resilient and gritty team despite the injuries. However, losing P.J. Tucker and possibly still being without Tyler Herro could be too much for them to overcome.

The largely healthy Indiana Pacers could win their second consecutive game against a depleted Miami Heat side.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Heat game

TNT will cover the game on national TV. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports Sun Florida and Bally Sports Indiana.

Edited by David Nyland