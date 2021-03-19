Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two playoff hopefuls will clash for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA season when the Indiana Pacers lock horns with the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday.

The visiting Indian Pacers have a lot of ground to cover to return to the playoff picture. They have gone 2-8 in their last ten matchups, dropping to tenth place in the East after a 17-22 start to their campaign. Meanwhile, the resurgent Miami Heat have won five of their last six games to climb back to fourth place in the East.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 19th, 2021; 8:00 PM PM ET (Saturday; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have made a nightmarish start to the second half of their campaign. After beating the Phoenix Suns by a solitary point on Sunday, the Indiana Pacers dropped consecutive games, doing so against the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets, respectively.

In the loss to the Nets, the Indiana Pacers saw as many as five players scoring in double digits, with Malcolm Brogdon leading the way with 24 points, while Domantas Sabonis produced a stellar triple-double effort. Nevertheless, the Pacers succumbed to their 22nd loss of the campaign.

However, with the return of Caris LeVert, the Indiana Pacers could turn things around in the coming weeks.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon is having an All-Star-caliber season for the Indiana Pacers this campaign.

The 5th-year guard has scored at least 24 points in his last four outings. But he will need to produce another big performance against Jimmy Butler and co to help his team to a win on Friday.

In 38 games this season, Brogdon has averaged 21.7 points, six assists and 4.7 rebounds on an efficient 45.9% shooting accuracy from the floor and 39% shooting from beyond the arc.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Caris LeVert, F Domantas Sabonis, F Doug McDermott, C Myles Turner.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat saw their five-game winning streak come to an end against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing. The game was a snoozer, as both teams shot below 40% on the night.

The Miami Heat will look to put that loss behind them and return to winning ways against the Indiana Pacers.

In other developments concerning the Miami Heat, the team is set to welcome their newest acquisition and former NBA champion Trevor Ariza to South Beach. Ariza will join another veteran elite, Andre Iguodala, as the two former champs will endeavor to take the Miami Heat back to the NBA Finals in the postseason.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler (#22) of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is one of the best two-way guards in the league. His arrival at the Miami Heat has propelled the team out of their slump and back into playoff reckoning.

Butler is coming off a 24 point outing in the Miami Heat's loss to the Grizzlies; he also added seven boards and two assists in 24 minutes from the floor. He will look to keep the pedal on the floor and keep the Miami Heat in the hunt for a higher seeding.

In 27 games this season, Butler has averaged 21.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 47.8% shooting from the field.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo.

Pacers vs Heat Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have failed to get their act together, especially in recent games, and enter this contest as the underdogs.

Nate Bjorkgren's side has the talent to turn the tide back in their favor but has not been able to find their groove of late. Domantas Sabonis will need to rediscover the form that earned him his second All-Star appearance if the Pacers are to stand a chance against an in-form Miami Heat team.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat will once again look to Jimmy Butler to guide them to victory. Bam Adebayo, who was snubbed for the All-Star game, will look to one-up Sabonis and Myles Turner in the post.

The Miami Heat will look to live up to their favourites billing and continue their surge up the Eastern Conference standings. Jimmy Butler and Malcolm Brogdon could potentially explode for a big outing on the night.

Where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat game?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat will be telecast on Fox Sports Florida and Sun, and Fox Sports Indiana. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.