Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - March 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

There will be a showdown in the Eastern Conference of the NBA as the Indiana Pacers lock horns with the Miami Heat for the second time in the 2020-21 season.

The two sides previously clashed in a one-sided game where the Indiana Pacers thrashed the Miami Heat for a 137-110 game-time decision. The night belonged to the Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon, who produced a 27 point outing on 10 of 12 shooting from the floor.

The Miami Heat have now lost two consecutive games and will be eager to return to their winning ways in Sunday's rematch.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, March 21st, 2021 1:00 PM PM ET. (Sunday 10:30 PM IST)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have reason for cautious optimism after their rout of the Miami Heat in the first game of the mini-series. After losing eight of their last ten matchups, the Indiana Pacers finally appear to be playing with the tenacity they require to get back into the playoff reckoning.

Malcolm Brogdon drilled a career-high seven three-pointers while Domantas Sabonis added 13 points and 15 rebounds en route to their 18th win of the season. The Indiana Pacers now face the challenging task of defeating the reigning Eastern Conference champs in consecutive games, a task easier said than done.

The Indiana Pacers were able to avenge their 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat in the 2020 playoffs. It is safe to say that the upcoming fixture has the potential to produce a fiercely competitive match between two Eastern Conference rivals.

Watch out for Jimmy Butler and crew as they endeavor to even things out on Sunday.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers (left)

Malcolm Brogdon has decided to take matters into his own hands as the 5th year guard is playing at a high level in the Pacers' recent stretch. Coming into this matchup, Brogdon has produced 24 points or more in the last five appearances for the Indiana Pacers.

Brogdon, who was snubbed for All-Star selection, has a bright future in the NBA as he continues to raise his ceiling this campaign. He holds the key to their success in the rematch against the Miami Heat.

Considering his top-notch form, he could yet again produce a big performance. However, he will face a tough challenge this time around as Jimmy Butler and co. are no pushovers.

In 39 games for the Indiana Pacers, Brogdon has shot the ball with 46.6% accuracy from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc while averaging 21.8 points per game.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Caris LeVert, F Domantas Sabonis, F Doug McDermott, C Myles Turner

Miami Heat Preview

After embarking on an impressive five-game winning streak, the Miami Heat have cooled off, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies before their lopsided defeat against the Indiana Pacers.

In their loss to the Pacers, the Miami Heat couldn't get the ball to drop from the distance, going 9 for 34 for a sub-par 26% shooting display from the three-point line.

Jimmy Butler had a slow night, as he only managed to put 17 points on the board while Bam Adebayo tallied a team-high 20 points in their 20th loss of the campaign.

On a brighter note, the Miami Heat are returning to full strength with several players returning to their floor duties. Trevor Ariza, the newest member of the Heat, made his debut off the bench but was on the floor for just six minutes in the contest.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat

Despite the recent turbulence, the Miami Heat are in good shape for the second half of their season. The sole reason behind this assessment is 5x All-Star Jimmy Butler's presence on the floor. He has been the driving force behind their ascension to the top eight teams in the East since his return.

Butler will be eager to return the favor in their rematch against the Pacers and could produce a big game-night performance for fans to relish. He has taken his game to another level this month, averaging a terrific 27.5 points, 7.2 assists and 6.7 rebounds in seven games thus far (March).

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo

Pacers vs Heat Match Prediction

Even though the Indiana Pacers won their first game against the Miami Heat comfortably, they are still the underdogs heading into Sunday's matchup. For the Indiana Pacers to sweep the mini-series will require a total team effort from the entire cast.

On the other end, the Miami Heat will be eager to get back on the winning track and maintain their edge in the Eastern Conference table. With several pieces back in action, the Miami Heat could potentially launch another winning streak, starting with the rematch against the Indiana Pacers at home.

Fans can expect Erik Spoelstra's men to take this one.

Where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat game?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat will be telecast on Fox Sports Florida and the Sun, as well as Fox Sports Indiana. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.