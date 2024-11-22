Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Best Player Props ft. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Nov. 22)

The Indiana Pacers close out a three-game road trip with a matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Friday’s showdown in group play of the Emirates NBA Cup is the first meeting between the two teams since last season’s playoffs. Antetokounmpo, who couldn’t play in the first round of the postseason due to a calf injury, gets another shot at their Eastern Conference rivals.

The Pacers are on a two-game losing skid and 1-4 in their last five games. Although struggling, Tyrese Haliburton could lead the visitors to another thrilling encounter with the Bucks. Pascal Siakam, who gave Milwaukee fits in the playoffs, could have another big game.

Best player props for Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Emirates NBA Cup game

#5 Tyrese Haliburton (25.5) points+assists prop

With Andrew Nembhard out, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle expects Tyrese Haliburton to look for his shots more. Over his last four games, he is averaging 13.5 points and 8.3 assists. The All-Star guard loves playing against the Bucks and could go over his 25.5 (O/U) points+assists prop.

#4 Pascal Siakam (20.5) points prop

Over his last five games, Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.6 points for the Indiana Pacers. The Milwaukee Bucks, though, could limit him to under his 20.5 (O/U) points prop. Antetokounmpo, an elite defender, can shadow him. When the Greek Freak gets a breather, Taurean Prince could take that role.

#3 Damian Lillard (3.5) 3-pointers

This season, Damian Lillard is averaging 3.1 3-pointers for the Milwaukee Bucks. Dame Time, however, hasn’t had his touch from deep for weeks. The last time he had at least four triples was on Nov. 7 against the Utah Jazz. In his last four games, he is a combined 3-for-28 from behind the arc.

Lillard could struggle again to hit over his 3.5 (O/U) 3-point prop against the Indiana Pacers.

#2 Brook Lopez (13.5) points prop

Brook Lopez is averaging 19.0 points in his last five games. He dropped 27 against the Houston Rockets on Monday before scattering 21 versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Lopez has found his rhythm with opposing teams aggressively sending double teams to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks center is likely to get over his 13.5 (O/U) points prop.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.5) points prop

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.0 points per game this season. He had 41 points against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, a few days after exploding for 59 points versus the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 13. The two-time MVP is on a roll and likely topping his 31.5 (O/U) points prop against the Indiana Pacers.

