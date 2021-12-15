Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will lock horns with defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference matchup at Fiserv Forum Arena on Wednesday. In both previous encounters between the two teams earlier this season, the Bucks were the team that came out victorious.

The Indiana Pacers will hope to get back at them with a win on Wednesday. Domantas Sabonis has been in top form recently. The Big Man scored 30 points in the team's most recent loss to the Warriors. He will be hoping to put up a similar performance when he takes this trip to the Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Another offensive output from Jrue.



20 PTS | 8 AST | 3 STL | 2-3 3PM Another offensive output from Jrue. 20 PTS | 8 AST | 3 STL | 2-3 3PM https://t.co/5bd9pg7r1U

Meanwhile, the Bucks come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum posted 42 points for them, which made things easier for the team to overcome the Bucks. Milwaukee enter this game with a lot of concerns. However, coach Mike Budenholzer will hope to instill some sort of resilience in his players ahead of the encounter.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

TJ McConnell and TJ Warren will both be indefinitely out for the Pacers. The duo are recovering from long-term injuries and will take a while before suiting up for the team again. Justin Holiday's status has been updated as questionable coming into the game.

Player Name Status Reason TJ McConnell Out Right Wrist Injury TJ Warren Out Left Navicular Fracture Justin Holiday Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Pacers guard TJ McConnell had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand and is expected to miss several months, sources tell ESPN. McConnell could be lost for the rest of the season. Pacers guard TJ McConnell had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand and is expected to miss several months, sources tell ESPN. McConnell could be lost for the rest of the season.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have a long list of injuries coming into this game. One of the biggest setbacks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recently entered the Health and Safety Protocols. He will be indefinitely out of the game alongside Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo. The other players that have been reported out of the game are Brook Lopez, Semi Ojeleye and DeMarcus Cousins, while Khris Middleton's status remains questionable for the game due to a left knee hyperextension.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Health and Safety Protocol Wesley Matthews Out Health and Safety Protocol Donte DiVincenzo Out Health and Safety Protocol DeMarcus Cousins Out Personal Reasons Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery Semi Ojeleye Out Right Calf Strain Khris Middleton Questionable Left Knee Hyperextension

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out for tomorrow's game against the Indiana Pacers due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out for tomorrow's game against the Indiana Pacers due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Indiana Pacers

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have been looking good in the past few games. Coach Rick Carlisle has tried and put out the strongest starting lineup and this seems to be working for them. Going into the game against the Bucks, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert will share the backcourt. Chris Duarte and Domantas Sabonis will start in the frontcourt, while Myles Turner will start as the center for the Pacers.

Milwaukee Bucks

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have a long list of injuries and this may disrupt Mike Budenholzer's regular starting lineup. To faceoff against the Pacers, the Bucks may give Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen the start in the backcourt. Pat Connaughton and Thanasis Antetokounmpo will share the frontcourt, while Bobby Portis starts at center.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon, Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert, Small Forward - Chris Duarte, Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis, Center - Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Forward - Pat Connaughton, Power Forward - Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra