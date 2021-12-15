Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will lock horns with defending champions the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference matchup at Fiserv Forum Arena on Wednesday. In both previous encounters between the two teams earlier this season, the Bucks were the team that came out victorious.
The Indiana Pacers will hope to get back at them with a win on Wednesday. Domantas Sabonis has been in top form recently. The Big Man scored 30 points in the team's most recent loss to the Warriors. He will be hoping to put up a similar performance when he takes this trip to the Fiserv Forum.
Meanwhile, the Bucks come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum posted 42 points for them, which made things easier for the team to overcome the Bucks. Milwaukee enter this game with a lot of concerns. However, coach Mike Budenholzer will hope to instill some sort of resilience in his players ahead of the encounter.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
TJ McConnell and TJ Warren will both be indefinitely out for the Pacers. The duo are recovering from long-term injuries and will take a while before suiting up for the team again. Justin Holiday's status has been updated as questionable coming into the game.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have a long list of injuries coming into this game. One of the biggest setbacks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recently entered the Health and Safety Protocols. He will be indefinitely out of the game alongside Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo. The other players that have been reported out of the game are Brook Lopez, Semi Ojeleye and DeMarcus Cousins, while Khris Middleton's status remains questionable for the game due to a left knee hyperextension.
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting Lineups
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have been looking good in the past few games. Coach Rick Carlisle has tried and put out the strongest starting lineup and this seems to be working for them. Going into the game against the Bucks, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert will share the backcourt. Chris Duarte and Domantas Sabonis will start in the frontcourt, while Myles Turner will start as the center for the Pacers.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have a long list of injuries and this may disrupt Mike Budenholzer's regular starting lineup. To faceoff against the Pacers, the Bucks may give Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen the start in the backcourt. Pat Connaughton and Thanasis Antetokounmpo will share the frontcourt, while Bobby Portis starts at center.
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s
Indiana Pacers
Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon, Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert, Small Forward - Chris Duarte, Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis, Center - Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Forward - Pat Connaughton, Power Forward - Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis