Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for Game 2 (April 23) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks square off in Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series. The Bucks took a 1-0 lead despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence with a 109-94 win. Damian Lillard steered the Bucks' ship with 35 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Lillard went scoreless in the second half, but it didn't matter much as Milwaukee had taken an unassailable 30-point lead towards the end of the opening 24 minutes. Milwaukee shot lights out in that stretch, making 51.0% of their shots, including nine triples, six from Lillard. Meanwhile, it held Indiana to 35.6% shooting, including 3 of 18 from the 3.

The Pacers put up a valiant effort in the opening quarter of the second half, giving the Bucks a minor scare of making an improbable comeback. The Pacers won the third quarter 29-14 behind a collective effort on defense as they held the Bucks to 7 of 21 shooting.

However, a stable fourth quarter from the Bucks ensured the Pacers had no shot at making a wild turnaround. Pascal Siakam's 36-point outing on 60.0% shooting was the lone bright spot for Indiana. He added 13 rebounds and two blocks, too.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for Game 2

Indiana Pacers injury report

Bennedict Mathurin remains the only injury absentee for the Pacers.

Player Status Injury Bennedict Mathurin Out Shoulder

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo on their injury report. He's listed as doubtful for the second consecutive game.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubtful Left soleus strain

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 2?

NBA TV will broadcast the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 matchup, while Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Wisconsin will provide local TV coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:30 pm ET at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks are -116 favorites to win with a -1 spread, making them a marginal favorite. The Pacers looked stunned in Game 1 after Lillard's hot shooting night, but that may not be sustainable. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee struggled to contain Pascal Siakam. That could be something to keep an eye on in Game 2.

Nevertheless, the Bucks' played solid defense for three out of four quarters. If they can sustain that, their chances of going up 2-0 look solid. Meanwhile, Lillard must have another efficient outing to keep the team's offense afloat, as the Pacers could be one Tyrese Haliburton game away from coming back into this series.

