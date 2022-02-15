Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will make a trip to the Fiserv Forum to lock horns against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. This will be the final meeting of the regular season between the two Eastern Conference teams, with the Bucks winning their three previous matchups.

The Pacers are coming off a 129-120 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which extended their losing streak to six games. New signee Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 points and dropped 16 assists. However, his fellow second-year guard Anthony Edwards shone brighter, scoring 37 points, to lead his team to a win on the night.

Meanwhile, the Bucks played against the Portland Trail Blazers without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out because of a knee injury. New signee Josh Hart teamed up with Anfernee Simmons, combining for 58 points, as the Bucks were beaten 122-107.

The Pacers (19-39) are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, with the play-in tournament seemingly out of reach. They will look to build chemistry in their revamped roster as they look for some wins along the way.

The Bucks (35-23) are fifth in the East, just 2.5 games behind Conference leaders Miami Heat. They will use the remaining games to climb up the standings and secure home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Point guard Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable because of soreness in his right Achilles. Isaiah Jackson and Chris Duarte will not be available too, as they are nursing a sprained right ankle and sore left big toe, respectively. Myles Turner is listed as out, as he’s recovering from an injury to his left foot.

TJ Warren is unavailable after fracturing his left foot; he is expected to be out till the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Ricky Rubio and TJ McConnell have not played since December, as they are recovering from a left knee ACL tear and right wrist ligament injury, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Right Achilles soreness Chris Durate Out Sore left big toe Isaiah Jackson Out Right ankle sprain TJ McConnell Out Right wrist surgery Ricky Rubio Out Left knee ACL tear Myles Turner Out Left foot stress reaction TJ Warren Out Left navicular fracture

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game against the Blazers, and is listed as out for this fixture as well.

George Hill and Brook Lopez are also listed as out, with no set timetable for return. Meanwhile, Pat Connaughton fractured his right hand against the Phoenix Suns, and will be out for a while too.

Player Name Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Left ankle soreness George Hill Out Neck soreness Brook Lopez Out Back surgery Pat Connaughton Out Right hand fracture

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton and Malcolm Brogdon are likely to take up the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Buddy Hield at small forward. Oshae Brissett could start in the power forward position, with Goga Bitadze as the team’s big man.

Lance Stephenson, Jalen Smith and Tristian Thompson are expected to provide valuable contributions in the second unit. Terry Taylor and Duane Washington should see a few minutes in the rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen should be the team’s starting backcourt, with Khris Middleton contributing from beyond the arc, in the small forward position. Serge Ibaka could step in to replace Antetokounmpo as power forward. Bobby Portis could occupy the center position.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Budenholzer, on the Blazers' 40-point second quarter:



"It's the difference in the game, the second quarter. I feel like transition is where it starts, some layup baskets, some open 3s, some putbacks, just those kinds of baskets, that's really kind of unacceptable for us." Budenholzer, on the Blazers' 40-point second quarter:"It's the difference in the game, the second quarter. I feel like transition is where it starts, some layup baskets, some open 3s, some putbacks, just those kinds of baskets, that's really kind of unacceptable for us."

Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora and Wesley Mathews are expected to use their minutes well, leading the second unit. Lindell Wigginton and Greg Monroe could be called on as well to provide depth.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard – Tyrese Haliburton | Shooting Guard – Chris Durate | Small Foward – Buddy Hield | Power Forward – Oshae Brissett | Center – Goga Bitadze.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Grayson Allen | Small Foward – Khris Middleton | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Bobby Portis.

