Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 22nd December 2019

Milwaukee Bucks have made a sensational start to the new season

Match details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Sunday, 22nd December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Last game results

Indiana Pacers (20-9): 119-105 victory against the Sacramento Kings (20th December, Friday)

Milwaukee Bucks (26-4): 123-102 victory against the New York Knicks (21st December, Saturday)

Indiana Pacers Preview

When it was announced that Victor Oladipo would miss a major portion of the Indiana Pacers' season due to injury, many believed they would struggle to compete.

However, 29 games in and the Pacers occupy the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference Standings with a 20-9 record.

Indiana have had solid contributions from their entire roster, with all five of their starters averaging double-digits in scoring.

The Pacers have racked up a five-game win-streak but face their biggest test yet when they travel to Wisconsin to take on the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon (l) will have a major role to play against his former side

Brogdon will have the chance to kit up against his former side for the first time since being traded by Milwaukee this off-season.

Brogdon leads the Pacers in scoring this season. He's averaging 18.7 points and 7.5 assists per game and shooting a respectable 46.2% from the field.

With Jeremy Lamb and Domantas Sabonis possibly missing this game due to injury, the onus will be on Brogdon to do the bulk of the scoring and help his side stay in the contest.

Pacers predicted lineup

Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, TJ Warren, Aaron Holiday, Malcolm Brogdon

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks ended the 2018/19 regular season with a league-best 60-22 record and they have picked up from where they left off.

The Bucks have dominated the Eastern Conference thus far and boast a 26-4 record ahead of their clash against Indiana.

The Bucks put together a stunning 17-game win-streak earlier in the season, and although it was snapped by the Dallas Mavericks in surprising fashion, they bounced back with victories against the Lakers and Knicks.

They rank near the top of the league in all the major categories, including offense (2nd), defense (1st) and rebounding (1st), and enter their clash against the Pacers as firm favourites.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

There has been no stopping Giannis

The MVP of the 2018/19 season has taken his game to an even higher level this time around. Giannis has developed a lethal shot from beyond the arc and that's helped him post monster numbers on a consistent basis.

Giannis is averaging 31.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per game on 56.9% shooting from the floor and 34.2% from deep.

The last time he took the court against Indiana, he finished with 26 points in just 28 minutes.

Bucks predicted lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ersan Ilyasova, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Donte DiVincenzo

Pacers vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Bucks have lost just 4 games in total - 2 at home - and enter this clash having won 19 of their last 20 contests.

They are healthy and confident and look nigh unstoppable at the moment. The Pacers could be shorthanded for this clash - Jeremy Lamb and Domantas Sabonis are both listed as questionable - which makes their task all the more difficult.

The last time these two sides squared off, the Bucks cruised to a 102-83 victory and that could be the case once again.

Where to Watch Pacers vs Bucks?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Indiana and NBA TV from 7:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.