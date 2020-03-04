Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 4th March 2020

Victor Oladipo holds the key for the Indiana Pacers

Match details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Wednesday, 4th March 2020, 7 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Last game result

Indiana Pacers (37-24): 116-111 win against San Antonio Spurs (2nd March, Monday)

Milwaukee Bucks (52-9): 89-105 loss against Miami Heat (2nd March, Monday)

Indiana Pacers preview

The Indiana Pacers come into this fixture on the back of four straight wins since their loss against the Toronto Raptors. Led by Malcolm Brogdon, the Pacers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 37-24 record and are 5.5 games behind the second seed Raptors in the playoffs race. With the likes of Domantas Sabonis and the returning Victor Oladipo, the franchise has one of the best defenses in the league. Nate McMillan and co. will be hoping Oladipo has a consistent run in the team and if that happens then they can go deep into the postseason.

Key player – Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis was signed by the Indiana Pacers in 2017

After his first All-Star appearance this season, Domantas Sabonis will be hoping to kick on and continue his good form for the rest of the season. The forward is averaging 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting nearly 54% from the field. Sabonis uses force as much as finesse against the opposition. His passing is extremely underrated and is one of the best screen-setters in the league. A massive figure in defense for the Pacers, Sabonis holds the key for the franchise in the postseason.

Pacers predicted lineup:

Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, TJ Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks preview

The best team in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks have been on an absolute juggernaut this campaign. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference with a 52-9 record and have already secured qualification for the postseason. They have won four of their last five games and Mike Budenholzer will be hoping that the loss against the Miami Heat was just a hiccup. With the likes of Lopez brothers, Khris Middleton, etc. the Bucks are the team to beat this term.

Key player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetoukounmpo was the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft

The reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo has picked up from where he left off last year. The Greek Freak is averaging 29.5 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists this campaign while shooting over 30% from range, which is a tremendous improvement from last season. Once again the favorite to win the MVP, Giannis has continued to be a massive presence on both the ends of the floor and is hoping to lead his side to a championship this term.

Bucks predicted lineup:

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Pacers vs Bucks match prediction

The Bucks have been the team to beat this season. Despite possessing the likes of Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers will be in for a tough night against the Greek Freak and co. Expect the Milwaukee Bucks to continue their brilliant run at home.

Where to watch Pacers vs Bucks

The local coverage of the game is on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Indiana. The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN. You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.