  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 15 | NBA 2024-25 Season

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 15 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 15, 2025 14:23 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 15 | NBA 2024-25 Season (Image: IMAGN)

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday for their fourth and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Bucks are up 2-1 in their ongoing season series after the Pacers clinched a thrilling 115-114 home victory during their previous encounter last week.

Ad

Ahead of the matchup, Indiana and Milwaukee are tied for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 37-28 record.

The Pacers have won five of their last 10 games and are riding a two-game winning streak following their 112-100 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Pascal Siakam led their victory charge in the game with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a 126-106 win over the LA Lakers on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led them to victory with his double-double performance of 24 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and a block in the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports

Pacers injury report for Mar. 15

The Pacers boast a healthy roster for the upcoming matchup with just Isaiah Jackson listed out (for the season) on their injury report.

PlayerStatusInjury
Isaiah JacksonOut (OFS)
Achilles
Ad

Bucks injury report for Mar. 15

On the other hand, the Bucks have five players listed on their injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Kevin Porter Jr. are probable to play while Tyler Smith's participation is questionable. Bobby Portis is listed out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Giannis AntetokounmpoProbable (GTD)Calf
Damian LillardProbable (GTD)Groin
Kevin Porter Jr.Probable (GTD)Ankle
Tyler SmithQuestionable (GTD)Back
Bobby PortisOut
Suspension
Ad

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups and depth charts

Pacers Starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 15

The Pacers are expected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C) for the upcoming matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese Haliburton
T.J. McConnellAndrew Nembhard
SGAndrew Nembhard
Ben SheppardAaron Nesmith
SFAaron NesmithBennedict MathurinJarace Walker
PFPascal Siakam
Obi ToppinJarace Walker
CMyles TurnerThomas BryantTony Bradley
Ad

Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 15

Meanwhile, the Bucks are projected to use a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Taurean Prince (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDamian Lillard*
Kevin Porter Jr.*Ryan Rollins
SGTaurean PrinceAJ GreenGary Trent Jr.
SFKyle KuzmaGary Trent Jr.Andre Jackson Jr.
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo*Kyle KuzmaTaurean Prince
CBrook LopezJericho SimsGiannis Antetokounmpo*
Ad

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The Pacers-Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast locally on FDSWI, FDSIN, and WTHR-13. It is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी