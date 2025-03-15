Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 15 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday for their fourth and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Bucks are up 2-1 in their ongoing season series after the Pacers clinched a thrilling 115-114 home victory during their previous encounter last week.
Ahead of the matchup, Indiana and Milwaukee are tied for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 37-28 record.
The Pacers have won five of their last 10 games and are riding a two-game winning streak following their 112-100 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Pascal Siakam led their victory charge in the game with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a 126-106 win over the LA Lakers on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led them to victory with his double-double performance of 24 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and a block in the game.
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports
Pacers injury report for Mar. 15
The Pacers boast a healthy roster for the upcoming matchup with just Isaiah Jackson listed out (for the season) on their injury report.
Bucks injury report for Mar. 15
On the other hand, the Bucks have five players listed on their injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Kevin Porter Jr. are probable to play while Tyler Smith's participation is questionable. Bobby Portis is listed out for the game.
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups and depth charts
Pacers Starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 15
The Pacers are expected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C) for the upcoming matchup.
Bucks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Mar. 15
Meanwhile, the Bucks are projected to use a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Taurean Prince (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C).
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks?
The Pacers-Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The game will be broadcast locally on FDSWI, FDSIN, and WTHR-13. It is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
