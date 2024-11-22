Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks is one of many matchups part of a jam-packed NBA Cup schedule Friday. This will be the first meeting between these teams since their clash in the postseason last year.

Heading into this game, the Pacers and Bucks sit tied in the standings at 6-9. As far as the NBA Cup goes, Milwaukee has the upper hand. They were able to win their first matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, Indiana finds themselves at 0-1 after dropping their first game to the Miami Heat.

The Pacers enter Friday looking to put an end to their recent skid. Not only are they on a two-game losing streak, but they've lost four of their last five games.

As for the Bucks, they've turned things around following their shaky start. Thanks to a dominant run by Giannis Antetokounmpo, they're 4-1 in their last five matchups.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury report for Nov. 22

Indiana Pacers injury report

Here is the full breakdown of the Indiana Pacers injury report for Friday's matchup vs the Bucks.

Isaiah Jackson - Out (Achilles)

Andrew Nembhard - Out (Patellofemoral inflamation)

Aaron Nesmith - Out (Ankle)

Tristen Newton - Questionable (G-League)

Ben Sheppard - Questionable (Oblique)

Jarace Walker - Questionable (Illness)

James Wiseman - Out (Achilles)

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

As for the Milwaukee Bucks, the biggest name on their injury report is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is probable with a right patella injury. Two-way players AJ Johnson and Chris Livingston are out due to being in the G-League.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

With their laundry list of names on the injury report, the Pacers are expected to stick with the starting lineup they've been using as of late. Indiana has been opening games with a unit of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Quenton Jackson, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Here is the full breakdown of the Pacers' depth chart:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Bennedict Mathurin Pascal Siakam Myles Tunrer TJ McConnell Ben Sheppard Quenton Jackson Jarace Walker Obi Toppin Tristen Newton Johnny Furphy Enrique Freeman Moses Brown

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks also aren't expected to make any changes to their starting lineup ahead of their NBA Cup matchup against the Pacers. Recently, Doc Rivers has been using an opening unit of Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Jr., Taurean Prince, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Below is a snapshot of the Bucks' depth chart:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Damian Lillard Khris Middleton Taurean Prince Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Delon Wright AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Bobby Portis Liam Robbins Ryan Rollins Gary Trent Jr. Pat Connaughton Tyler Smith Khris Middleton

Editor's note: Starting lineups are subject to change closer to tip-off

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: How to watch

For those looking to tune into Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks, tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 pm Eastern Time. The game will air on TV locally, and can also be streamed on NBA League Pass.

