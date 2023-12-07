Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Dec. 7, 2023

The Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will duke it out on Thursday for a ticket to the Finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Indiana pulled off an upset on Monday when they eliminated the highly-favored Boston Celtics. Tyrese Haliburton’s first career triple-double was the key to the Pacers’ big win. Indy will be hoping for another spectacular finish against another Eastern Conference powerhouse.

The Bucks were one of the favorites to win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The acquisition of Damian Lillard has only reinforced that analysis. In Milwaukee’s win in the quarterfinals, they overwhelmed the New York Knicks with their offensive firepower. The Pacers will be in trouble if they can sustain their fiery form.

Tyrese Haliburton has repeatedly said that he just wanted to experience the playoffs. The win against the Boston Celtics gave him a taste of that. He also proved that when the stakes are high, he’s not going to wilt from pressure. On Thursday, it will be Milwaukee’s turn to test his mettle.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date and Time: December 7, 2023 | 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game preview

The Indiana Pacers are maximizing the knockout format of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Whoever they will be up against, they will always have a puncher’s chance of winning the game. Against the Boston Celtics, the Pacers kept their composure, which was surprising for a young team.

Tyrese Haliburton, who hasn’t been to the playoffs, outperformed postseason veterans Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday. The Pacers will need another virtuoso performance from him to pull off another upset.

The Milwaukee Bucks are built for this stage. They have perhaps the best 1-2 punch in the entire NBA. Thursday’s game is one of the reasons the Bucks acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee will be tough to eliminate on a neutral venue.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted starting lineups

Rick Carlisle is expected to roll out his usual first five. Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are likely to line up for the Pacers for tip-off.

The Bucks could have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.6 points per game this season. The over/under points prop for him is 27.5. Bettors get -110 for over and -120 for under. “Dame Time” has scored at least 27 points in seven out of his last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring with 30.2 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 32.5. Bettors get -115 whichever line they are willing to pick. “The Greek Freak” has hit at least 32 points in six out of his last 10 games.

With a seat in the Finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament at stake, both Lillard and Antetokounmpo could go over their points prop.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the Indiana Pacers in points (26.9 ppg) and assists (11.9 apg). The over/under points prop for him is 27.5. Bettors get -106 for over and -120 for under. Haliburton has hit at least 27 points in six out of his last 10 games.

The Pacers need more than just Haliburton’s exceptional playmaking. They need him to score as well, which could mean that the point guard could hit the over in the points prop.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The moneyline for the Pacers is +164 while it’s -196 for the Bucks. Indiana is a +4.5 underdog against Milwaukee on Thursday.

Indiana’s big win against the Boston Celtics happened in front of their home fans. They will not get the same luxury as the semifinals will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It remains to be seen how they will perform on the big stage away from the comfort of their court.

The Bucks’ offensive explosion against the New York Knicks was unreal. If they can get some semblance of that game, they could earn a ticket to the finals against the spread.