Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup | Nov. 22

In a rematch of last season’s first-round series, Friday’s Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks clash presents a chance for both teams to gain traction in their inconsistent seasons. Both teams enter the game with identical 6-9 records, with the Pacers on a two-game skid and the Bucks riding the momentum of two consecutive wins.

The Pacers, last year’s Eastern Conference finalists, have struggled to regain success, ranking 22nd in net rating. Similarly, the Bucks have had their ups and downs but are starting to find their rhythm.

This marks the first meeting between the two teams this season, adding extra significance as it’s part of the Emirates NBA Cup competition.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here’s what to know for the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks game, set for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Pacers (+185) vs Bucks (-225)

Spread: Pacers +5.5 (-110) vs Bucks -5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o237.5 (-110) vs Bucks u237.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Pacers, coming off an impressive playoff run last year, are yet to find their stride this season, with star Tyrese Haliburton still struggling to hit his All-Star form. Haliburton is averaging 15.3 points per game — nearly five points below last season’s numbers — and 8.5 assists per game, down from 10.9. His shooting woes continue, with a career-low 37.5% from the field and just 28.4% from beyond the arc.

Their struggles are particularly evident on the road, where the Pacers have a dismal 2-7 record.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee is showing signs of life, boasting the league’s fifth-best net rating over the last two games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been crucial in their resurgence, with both delivering standout games for the Bucks.

The Bucks have won four of their last five matchups, including a huge victory over the surging Houston Rockets courtesy of a Lillard game-winner.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups

Injuries have plagued the Pacers. They’ll miss James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson for the season, while Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard remain sidelined with ankle and knee injuries, respectively. Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker are listed as questionable.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are without Khris Middleton and Ryan Rollins, with Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as questionable.

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Quenton Jackson | F - Bennedict Mathurin | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Bucks

G - Damian Lillard | G - Andre Jackson Jr. | F - Taurean Prince | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Brook Lopez

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting props

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 31.5 points (-125 on BetMGM): Expect him to surpass this as the matchup against the Pacers could give him extra motivation.

Pascal Siakam over 20.5 points (-110 on Bet365): Siakam is poised to go over this mark.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

Both teams have yet to hit their stride this season, but expect the Bucks to capitalize on their home-court advantage and secure their third consecutive win. Expect Antetokounmpo and Lillard to guide them to victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback