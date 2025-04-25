Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips - April 25 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of three 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Friday. Milwaukee lost the opening two games on the road and needs to win this matchup to keep its season alive.

The two teams have faced each other 16 times in the postseason, with Indiana holding a lopsided 12-4 lead. They have also faced off in 215 regular-season games with the Bucks holding a 118-97 lead.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoffs Game 3 details and odds

The Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoffs Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 25, at Fiserv Forum. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU/NBA TV. It will also air locally on FDSNWIX and FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana . Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pacers (+175) vs. Bucks (-210)

Spread: Pacers (+5.5) vs. Bucks (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o230.5) vs. Bucks -110 (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Pacers took care of business at home and now hit the road in the hopes of stealing at least one game out of the next two to make this a quick series. They are coming off of a 123-115 win on Tuesday and were led by double-doubles from Pascal Siakam (24 points and 11 rebounds) and Tyrese Haliburton (21 points and 12 assists).

Indy has been winning on the back of a mixed team effort, as all starters scored in double digits in Game 2. When the game got close in the final few minutes, Andrew Nembhard hit a clutch 3 to give the Pacers the lead.

The Bucks have been missing such contributions, with Kyle Kuzma struggling in particular. He had zero stats across all categories in Game 1 and followed it up with 12 points in Game 2. While it was an improvement, him missing crucial shots down the stretch stopped Milwaukee’s comeback run.

Damian Lillard made his return from injury as well and played 37 minutes for 14 points. It might take some time to regain his form, but the management will hope it’s sooner than later. If the Bucks were to get into a 0-3 hole, it could prove almost impossible to come out of it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was great once again with 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting props

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 19.5. He crossed the mark in each of the opening two games of the series. Bet on Siakam to have another good offensive showing against Milwaukee.

Damian Lillard’s points total is set at 21.5. After a fairly lackluster return where he shot 4 of 13, including 2 of 8 from the 3-point line, bet on Lillard to have a better showing Friday and score over 21.5 points.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Bucks to get a win at home. We, however, expect Indiana to cause an upset and take a massive 3-0 lead. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 230.5 points.

