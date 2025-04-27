Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips - April 27 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of four NBA playoff games scheduled on Sunday. This is Game 4 of this Eastern Conference first-round series.

Ad

The Pacers and the Bucks have faced each other 16 times in the playoffs. Indiana currently leads this all-time head-to-head, 12-4. As for the regular season, the Pacers and the Bucks have battled 215 times. Milwaukee has won 118 times while Indiana has secured victory 97 times.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoffs Game 4 details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Game 4 between the Pacers and the Bucks will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum. The game will be broadcast live on TNT. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Pacers (+160) vs Bucks (-190)

Spread: Pacers (+4.5) vs Bucks (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o226.0) vs Buckers -110 (u226.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

In Game 3, the Bucks finally got a win in this series by defeating the Pacers 117-101 on their home floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points — a feat matched by Gary Trent Jr., who also tied Ray Allen's franchise record for most threes in a playoff game.

Ad

The Bucks are looking to carry over the momentum of this breakthrough win when they host the Pacers once again on Sunday. It should be noted as well that Bennedict Mathurin has been ruled as questionable for Game 4 due to abdomen issues.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting props

Damian Lillard's point total is set at 18.5, which is above his series average of 9.3 points per outing. Lillard had just seven points in Game 3.

Ad

Pascal Siakam's point total is set at 21.5, which is below his series average of 25.7 points per game. Siakam had 28 points in the Pacers' 16-point loss on Friday.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Bucks are favored to win Game 4 over the Pacers. Antetokounmpo's high level of play, along with homecourt advantage, gives Milwaukee a slight edge on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More